Athletics

Harris, Rivers Win Big Ten Titles On Final Day Of Competition

Penn State Athletics
By Janelle Rothacker
5/17/18 3:59 am

Isaiah Harris and Danae Rivers continued their streak of conference domination on Sunday, both taking home individual conference titles. Harris led the men’s team to a fifth pace finish with 83 points. On the women’s side, the team finished ninth with 50 points.

Harris, a junior, won the 800 meter race in a time of 1:45.31 which set a new facility and conference meet record. This is his sixth individual 800 meter conference title, which makes him undefeated at this event in a conference final.  His time ranks second in the nation this year.

On Friday, sophomore Michael Biddle won the men’s javelin competition with a personal best throw of 239 feet, 7 inches. The was an improvement from Biddle’s performance at the 2017 Big Ten Championship, where he finished fourth with a throw of 235 feet, 7 inches.

Rivers, who finished second in the 1500 meter race last year, took home the title this year. A slow start set Rivers up perfectly to use her strong kick to pass several runners in the last 200 meters. Danae Rivers also qualified for the 800 meter final later that day, but did not compete.

Morgan Shigo finished third place in the hammer throw, while Malik Moffett also placed third in the 200 meter event. The men’s 4×100 meter team of Will Henderson, Anton Porter, Xavier Smith, and Moffett finished second with a time of 39.21 seconds. Their time of 39.21 seconds broke the old school record and ranks No. 2 in school history.

On the women’s side, Madeline Holmberg finished second in the heptathlon with a school record total of 5,976 points. Hannah Mulhern and Katie Jones both cleared 13 feet, 6.25 inches to finish fourth and sixth respectively in the pole vault and both tied the school record height.

While this concludes the conference season, a select group of athletes will compete at the NCAA East Preliminary Round held in Tampa, FL on May 24-26. They’ll attempt to qualify for the NCAA Championship meet held in Eugene, Oregon in June.

About the Author

Janelle Rothacker

Currently a junior studying Kinesiology, Janelle is proud to call upstate NY (the real part, not the 30 minutes north of the city part) home. She's an avid runner and enjoys everything and anything sports. She also has a love of pancakes, avoids the HUB like the plague during the in between classes rush, and can quote the majority of Friends episodes from memory. If you want to hear all the embarrassing things she does daily, or want to contact her, follow her on twitter at @janellerothack or email her at [email protected]

Comments

Penn Stater In The Running To Become Chief Taco Officer

Josiah Hritsko is one of three finalists to become Moe’s Southwest Grill’s “Chief Taco Officer.”

