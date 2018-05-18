PSU news by
Three-Star Safety Jaquan Brisker Commits To Penn State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/18/18 12:37 am

Three-star safety Jaquan Brisker committed to Penn State football on Friday night, according to his Twitter account.

Brisker officially visited Happy Valley on November 24 in addition to another visit this past weekend. He picked Penn State over Pitt, Mississippi State, and Temple, among other schools.

The safety spent last season at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, PA, and will have three years to complete two seasons of eligibility in Happy Valley.

Brisker will likely have some company in terms of new members of the 2019 recruiting class this weekend. Four-star tailback Devyn Ford, five-star linebacker Brandon Smith, and four-star defensive back Tyler Rudolph will all make their college decisions official in the next three days.

Ford’s commitment will become public at 3 p.m. Friday, while Smith and Rudolph will announce their decisions on Monday evening. 247Sports’ crystal ball projections say that each player has at least an 89 percent chance of committing to Penn State.

