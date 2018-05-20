Four-Star Athlete Marquis Wilson Commits To Penn State

Penn State earned a verbal commitment from four-star athlete Marquis Wilson Sunday evening.

I’m 100% committed and would like to close down my entire recruitment #WeAre pic.twitter.com/61ytwmxe4f — Armani (@MarquisArmani) May 21, 2018

The Avon, CT, native took an official visit to State College for the team’s annual Blue-White game and eventually decided he wanted to join Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, which is up to six members with his verbal.

Wilson, who plays for Avon Old Farms School, is considered the nation’s 23rd overall athlete and the second-best prospect from Connecticut this cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He racked up scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and many others before picking the Nittany Lions. Penn State appears to like Wilson as a cornerback at the college level, as position coach Terry Smith served as his primary recruiter.

The Nittany Lions are also pursuing Waterbury, CT, safety Tyler Rudolph, who took his official visit with Wilson for the spring scrimmage. He will announce his college decision Monday.

You can check out Wilson’s Hudl highlight reel right here.

