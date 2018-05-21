PSU news by
Four-Star Safety Tyler Rudolph Commits To Penn State

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/21/18 6:10 pm

Waterbury, CT, safety Tyler Rudolph became the eighth member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class Monday, picking the Nittany Lions over offers from Clemson, Florida, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Rudolph is considered the second-best recruit from Connecticut this cycle, behind only Clemson quarterback commit Taisun Phommachanh, according to 247Sports. Marquis Wilson, a four-star athlete from Avon, CT, committed to Penn State Sunday evening.

A two-way standout for St. Thomas More School, Rudolph officially visited Penn State for the program’s annual Blue-White game. He also made an April trip to Clemson to check out Dabo Swinney’s Tigers before ultimately coming to a decision.

Rudolph impressed Penn State’s coaching staff in a camp setting last July, then returned to campus in November for the Nebraska game, where he was presented with a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions.

Despite showing promise as a receiver at the high school level, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Rudolph is projected to play safety for defensive coordinator Brent Pry. He does a nice job rotating his hips in coverage and isn’t afraid to lower the boom across the middle.

You can check out Rudolph’s Hudl highlight reel right here.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

