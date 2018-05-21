PSU news by
Penn State Women’s Volleyball Releases 2018 Schedule

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/21/18 12:28 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball on Monday announced its 2018 regular season schedule, which marks Russ Rose’s 40th campaign as head coach of the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions won’t play a single home match in September, electing to test themselves against teams like Stanford and Oregon early in the season.

The program will host the Penn State Invitational and Penn State Classic in consecutive weekends to open the season, with Texas A&M serving as the headliner of that group.

Penn State starts its marathon of away matches with the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, where the Nittany Lions will face fellow seven-time national champions Stanford on Sept. 7 before squaring off with the Ducks the following day.

Penn State fans from the Washington, D.C., area can check out this year’s team when the Nittany Lions play Howard, Buffalo, and American in our nation’s capital Sept. 14-15.

Junior libero Kendall White is Penn State’s lone returning All-American.

Penn State’s first four Big Ten matches are on the road, with a trip to Minnesota opening conference play on Sept. 19. The Nittany Lions will return to Rec Hall for the first time in over a month when they host Maryland on Oct. 5.

The Nittany Lions hope to break their seven-match losing streak to Nebraska when the Cornhuskers come to town the following weekend. Penn State will head to Lincoln on Nov. 2 to round out the regular season series with their rivals.

Penn State’s last four Big Ten matches will all be at home this year. Minnesota and Wisconsin should offer strong tests before the NCAA tournament gets underway. 

This year’s Final Four is scheduled for December 13-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

