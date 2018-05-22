PSU news by
Christian Hackenberg Detailed Development Frustration Before Trade To Raiders

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
5/22/18 7:36 pm

Christian Hackenberg spoke to reporters at New York Jets OTAs hours prior to the announcement that the former Penn State quarterback would be heading to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh round draft pick in 2019.

Hackenberg, who will be in his third NFL season, said he spent the offseason fixing his throwing motion.

When asked why it took so long for the quarterback to address these “inefficiencies,” Hackenberg said he didn’t know and spoke about the lack of guidance he received from the Jets coaching staff.

“I think there were some times where I threw it really good throughout my first two years here, so that was the frustrating part for me, is the ups and downs and not knowing why, if that makes sense, and not really getting any information from anybody on how to fix that and how do address it,” he said.

Hackenberg did not appear in a single regular season game during his two seasons with the Jets, sitting behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, and Bryce Petty.

“He’s allowed to be critical. We suggest things and we try to fix every player possible that we have,” Jets head coach Todd Bowles told the media after the trade. “It just didn’t work out here.”

Hackenberg is one of four quarterbacks — joining starter Derek Carr, former Bills starter EJ Manuel, and Michigan State standout Connor Cook — on the Raiders roster. 

Predicting Penn State’s 2018 Kickoff Times

As the Nittany Lions have ascended back into college football’s elite, they’ve taken the field at night more often in the past few years and avoided the dreaded early kickoff.

Penn State Esports Wins Tespa Collegiate Hearthstone Championship

With two Penn State Esport teams in the top eight, the odds of winning the National Championship were ever in our favor.

