Jets Trade Former Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg To Raiders

The New York Jets traded former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowles: QB Christian Hackenberg has been traded to Oakland for a 2019 conditional 7th-round pick. — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 22, 2018

Oakland will send the Jets a conditional seventh round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in exchange for Hackenberg, who will now join a quarterbacking corps that includes Derek Carr and EJ Manuel.

After selecting Penn State’s former No. 14 in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Jets never used Hackenberg in regular season action. Josh McCown and Bryce Petty were ahead of Hackenberg in the pecking order during his two seasons in New York.

The Jets’ offseason additions of free agent Teddy Bridgewater and No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold created an even larger logjam at quarterback for Todd Bowles’ team. Hackenberg’s departure from New York was inevitable as he moves on to a new challenge in Oakland.

Hackenberg’s success at Penn State never translated to the NFL level with the Jets. In three seasons as a Nittany Lion, the Lehighton, PA, native threw for 8,457 yards and 48 touchdowns. He led the offense through the program’s final seasons without postseason eligibility in the post-Sandusky scandal era.

He’s remembered most by Penn State fans for his heroics in an upset victory over No. 18 Michigan under White Out conditions.

