Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Schedule

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
5/22/18 2:33 pm

Penn State men’s hockey officially unveiled its schedule for the 2018-19 season on Tuesday afternoon, featuring a host of intriguing non-conference matchups and an appearance at Madison Square Garden.

The headliner of the schedule falls on January 26, when the Nittany Lions and Michigan will travel to New York City for a game at Madison Square Garden. The World’s Most Famous Arena hosted the two teams back in 2016 with Michigan picking up a 6-3 victory over then-No. 15 Penn State.

Speaking of the Wolverines, Penn State begins its conference slate against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena on November 16. The Nittany Lions began conference play in the second week of the 2017-18 season with a series at Minnesota, but this year, Penn State will wait six weeks before opening Big Ten play.

Penn State scheduled several strong out-of-conference opponents at Pegula Ice Arena, including an opening weekend series against Clarkson and a matchup with Princeton on October 26. Both teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season and present Penn State with a strong challenge on home ice.

Additionally, Arizona State will make its second trip to Pegula Ice Arena for a series on November 2 and 3 before a home-and-home set with Robert Morris on November 9 and 10. The team’s non-conference slate will wrap up on December 15 with a game against Princeton at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Penn State’s conclusion to the season could make or break its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Nittany Lions’ final home series of the season falls on February 22 and 23 against Wisconsin, and they will wrap up the regular season with a two-game set in South Bend against reigning Big Ten champions Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will travel to Pegula Ice Arena on December 7 and 8 after Penn State wraps up a four-game road trip with series against Ohio State and Wisconsin to end the month of November.

The Big Ten tournament will begin on March 8 and run throughout that weekend. The semifinals of the tournament will be played on March 16, followed by the championship game exactly one week later.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

