Bethlehem Catholic Kicker Anthony DaSilva Commits To Penn State

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
6/24/18 12:07 pm

James Franklin has another addition to his 2019 recruiting class, this time in the form of kicker and Pennsylvania native Anthony DaSilva.

DaSilva will head to Happy Valley from Bethlehem Catholic, providing the newest installment in Franklin’s push to create elite special teams production. You can check out DaSilva’s Hudl page here.

DaSilva joins what is likely to be a pretty crowded kicking unit. Carson Landis was Franklin’s go-to man in spring practices with Gillikin backing him up.

Highly-touted kicker Jake Pinegar will provide some instant competition for Landis this fall, as the three-star recruit has shown that he has some power. So much so that, apparently, he can hit it from 75 yards out.

It doesn’t end there. Pennsylvania kicker Vlad Hilling, who was ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the state for the 2018 cycle, committed to the Nittany Lions in January. Washington, DC product Rafael Checa took a spot as a walk-on kicker in the squad as well.

Forget loaded backfields – Penn State will have a loaded kicking unit.

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly.

