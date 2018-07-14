Former Penn State Quarterback Sean Schellenger Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

Former Penn State football quarterback Sean Schellenger died on July 12 after a stabbing in Philadelphia.

Officers found Schellenger, 37, near Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to NBC10. He and two other individuals got out of their car while in traffic when they encountered 20-year old Michael White.

An argument began between Schellenger and White, who pulled out a large knife and stabbed Schellenger in the back once before fleeing the scene. The former QB was pronounced dead approximately 30 minutes after the stabbing﻿ at a hospital. White turned himself in on Friday evening and has been charged with murder.

Schellenger made one appearance for the Nittany Lions during a blowout victory over Louisiana Tech in 2000. The team’s third-string QB at the time surprised Joe Paterno prior to that 2000 season, surpassing the legendary head coach’s expectations throughout the spring.

After his college football career ended, Schellenger became a real estate developer. He was the CEO of Streamline, a real estate company based in Philadelphia.

