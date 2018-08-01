PSU news by
Four-Star Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. Commits To Penn State

Trevor Hayes | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/1/18 6:05 pm

Penn State secured a verbal commitment from four-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. Wednesday.

Johnson, who plays for Sheldon High School in Eugene, OR, is the son of Oregon receivers coach Michael Johnson. The younger Johnson racked up nearly 30 scholarship offers before picking the Nittany Lions over Miami, Florida State, N.C. State, and Oregon State.

He joins fellow four-star Taquan Roberson (Wayne, NJ) as the second quarterback commit of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, which now features 14 members.

James Franklin made his desire of signing two quarterbacks in the same recruiting class clear when he arrived at Penn State, but hadn’t managed to land commitments from a pair of signal callers until now.

Johnson spent his first two years of high school being coached by his father at The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, CA. It’s easy to see why offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ricky Rahne likes Johnson as a prospect. He makes throws on the run look easy and already has good feel for a run-pass option offense.

Johnson completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,218 yards and 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions as a junior last season, per MaxPreps. He finished with 745 rushing yards and 12 more scores on the ground.

Johnson took an official visit to Penn State the weekend of June 8. He’s considered the sixth best dual-threat quarterback of the 2019 cycle and the top recruit from Oregon, according to 247Sports composite rankings. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

