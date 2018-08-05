PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Mary Frances Pillion
By Jim Davidson
8/5/18 6:28 pm

Austin Maloney, Pierre Reedy, and Aaron Molloy will arrive at head men’s soccer coach Jeff Cook’s preseason camp this month with a historic, 17-match season of competitive summer soccer under their belts. 

The midfield trio spent the past three months training and competing with Reading United A.C. of the Premier Developmental League (PDL) — North American Soccer’s development-focused third division situated below Major League Soccer (MLS) and the United Soccer League (USL). 

Reading’s season ended Saturday with a 4-2 home loss — its first and only defeat of the season — to the Calgary Foothills in the league’s national championship match. United clinched the Eastern Conference title two weeks earlier with a 2-1 win against the New York Red Bulls under-23 squad.

The Calgary Foothills defeated Reading United A.C. 4-2 Saturday night to win the 2018 PDL National Championship. Aaron Molloy’s game-tying free kick goal just before halftime wasn’t enough to propel the hosts to victory. 

The PDL features 74 teams based throughout the United States and Canada, and allows competitive collegiate players to train and develop during the off-season. This year’s Reading squad featured a stylistically eclectic mix of players from countries around the world, including Eritrea, Brazil, France and Jamaica among others.

“We gel together,” said Molloy. “The cultures are obviously different, but we all have one thing in common, and that’s getting better at soccer. So we all become really good friends.”

The Penn Staters competed alongside players from the University of Akron, Villanova University, and Lehigh University.

“I think Reading does a really good job of recruiting some of the best guys in college soccer to come to Alvernia and play over the summer,” Reedy said over the phone before the team’s first playoff match. “Just being surrounded by them helps me to be better.”

The junior midfielder missed last season’s Big Ten action due to injury, and left the field injured in extra time Saturday.

Reedy recorded one assist and six shots in 241 minutes of play this season for Reading. Maloney notched two appearances and a total of 72 minutes. Incoming freshman striker Jeremy Rafanello also played a half for Reading in the final match of the regular season, and registered three shots.

Molloy — Reading’s brightest rising star — captained the team this season. The Dublin, Ireland native recorded five goals and four assists in 1,457 minutes of play, made the all-PDL end-of-season team, and was named the league’s top prospect.

“I’m absolutely honored to be number one top prospect,” Molloy said. “I think my main focus is really just on the team, how we play, how we perform.” 

The players’ attention now turns to Happy Valley, where the Nittany Lions will kick off the regular season against the University of Central Florida on August 24.

This season will be Cook’s first as head coach. Molloy and senior center-back Dani Marks will serve as captains.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is your classic confused and undecided sophomore in Penn State's Division of Undergraduate studies and a staff writer for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Jim

Board Of Trustees Re-Elects Dambly, Schuyler As Chair, Vice Chair

Mark Dambly and Matthew Schuyler will serve their second terms as chair and vice chair respectively after being re-elected by the Board of Trustees Friday.

Finance Committee Recommends Tuition Freeze For In-State Undergraduate Students

Dr. David C. Han Recommended For Second Term As Academic Trustee

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Aarne Talvitie scored four goals and captained his native Finland, and Evan Barratt quietly impressed for the United States.

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Penn State Women’s Soccer Adds Swiss Forward Kim Dubs

Penn State Hockey Announces Single-Game, Student Ticket Information

Simone Lee To Play Professionally In Turkey

Student Life

Pennharmonics To Hold 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert

The Pennharmonics 25th anniversary alumni reunion concert will take place Saturday, July 28.

Submit Your Proposal For The 2019 Class Gift

SPA Postpones Announcement Of Block Party Headliner

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

CNN Airs Threatening Call From State College Native

The caller threatened to shoot Brian Stelter and Don Lemon if he saw them.

James Franklin Sends Joe Moorhead Preseason Care Package

Franklin sent his former offensive coordinator some snacks, drinks, and Penn State decorations ahead of his first season as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Penn State Ranked No. 9 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2018 Season

The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 in the same preseason poll last year.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend