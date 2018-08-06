PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

ESPN Ranks Trace McSorley No. 9 Player In College Football

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/6/18 11:15 am

ESPN released its ranking of the 50 best players in college football Monday, with Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley checking in at No. 9.

McSorley is the second quarterback on the list, following West Virginia’s Will Grier, who nabbed the No. 3 spot behind Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

Surprisingly, no other Nittany Lion made the top 50.

Big Ten foes Nick Bosa, Jonathan Taylor, and Rashan Gary barely edged out McSorley in terms of how ESPN projects they will perform this season. McSorley led the conference in total offense in 2017 with 4,061 yards and should obliterate Penn State’s record books this fall.

McSorley’s innate ability to tuck the ball and run keeps defenses off balance.

The Ashburn, VA, native is entering his second season as a captain and is already receiving plenty of Heisman hype from folks like Trent Dilfer, who said, “There’s not a whole lot of difference between Baker Mayfield and Trace McSorley” at the Elite 11 Finals in June.

No player to ever wear a Penn State uniform has scored more touchdowns than McSorley, who enters his final season with 77 to his name. He incredibly went 12-for-12 on third down passing attempts in the team’s 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, earning offensive MVP honors.

McSorley and the Nittany Lions welcome Appalachian State to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the 2018 season.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Tariq Castro-Fields Proving ‘Problem’ For Quarterbacks

Penn State corner Tariq Castro-Fields is primed for a breakout sophomore season after adopting a more physical style of play.

Manny Bowen Reinstated To Penn State’s Roster

Four-Star Quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. Commits To Penn State

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Austin Maloney, Pierre Reedy, and Aaron Molloy spent the summer training and competing with Reading United A.C. of the Premier Developmental League.

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Penn State Women’s Soccer Adds Swiss Forward Kim Dubs

Penn State Hockey Announces Single-Game, Student Ticket Information

Student Life

Pennharmonics To Hold 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert

The Pennharmonics 25th anniversary alumni reunion concert will take place Saturday, July 28.

Submit Your Proposal For The 2019 Class Gift

SPA Postpones Announcement Of Block Party Headliner

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

CNN Airs Threatening Call From State College Native

The caller threatened to shoot Brian Stelter and Don Lemon if he saw them.

James Franklin Sends Joe Moorhead Preseason Care Package

Franklin sent his former offensive coordinator some snacks, drinks, and Penn State decorations ahead of his first season as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Penn State Ranked No. 9 In First Coaches’ Poll Of 2018 Season

The Nittany Lions were ranked at No. 6 in the same preseason poll last year.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend