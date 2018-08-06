ESPN Ranks Trace McSorley No. 9 Player In College Football

ESPN released its ranking of the 50 best players in college football Monday, with Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley checking in at No. 9.

McSorley is the second quarterback on the list, following West Virginia’s Will Grier, who nabbed the No. 3 spot behind Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver and Stanford running back Bryce Love.

Surprisingly, no other Nittany Lion made the top 50.

Big Ten foes Nick Bosa, Jonathan Taylor, and Rashan Gary barely edged out McSorley in terms of how ESPN projects they will perform this season. McSorley led the conference in total offense in 2017 with 4,061 yards and should obliterate Penn State’s record books this fall.

McSorley’s innate ability to tuck the ball and run keeps defenses off balance.

The Ashburn, VA, native is entering his second season as a captain and is already receiving plenty of Heisman hype from folks like Trent Dilfer, who said, “There’s not a whole lot of difference between Baker Mayfield and Trace McSorley” at the Elite 11 Finals in June.

No player to ever wear a Penn State uniform has scored more touchdowns than McSorley, who enters his final season with 77 to his name. He incredibly went 12-for-12 on third down passing attempts in the team’s 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, earning offensive MVP honors.

McSorley and the Nittany Lions welcome Appalachian State to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. to kick off the 2018 season.

