PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Penn State Parking Office Runs Into Student Permit Purchase Issues

Hailey Rohn
By Derek Bannister
8/15/18 11:22 am

Penn State student parking permits went on sale Tuesday at noon — sort of. Problems abounded throughout the afternoon as the Penn State University Parking Office’s third-party vendor responsible for the purchasing process had issues.

Students were running into a variety of problems from slow-moving loading pages to white error pages. One Onward State staffer, for example, waited more than 40 minutes to progress to the check-out page to buy a permit. Once the permit was added to her cart after a total of about an hour, the cart was promptly deleted.

Around 12:30 p.m., the parking office requested students to log off of the site having sold only a few permits.

Students were advised to remain logged out of the parking site until almost 3 p.m. when purchases were starting to go through. The office apologized on Twitter for the inconvenience and reiterated the fact that the problem was out of the control of Penn State itself.

Finding parking on- or off-campus is not easy, especially if you’re looking for something affordable. If you were to get two semesters worth of on-campus parking on top of football tickets (assuming you were quick enough to get both), you’d have already spent nearly $1,000.

At that point, it’s probably reasonable to expect a degree of ease in the purchasing process.

Parking registration continues Wednesday at noon for off-campus long term storage permits and Thursday at noon for off-campus commuter permits. Here’s hoping the parking office can get it together by then.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

The incident surrounding Marche’s death is “under investigation,” according to the Philadelphia police department.

Former Women’s Gymnastics Coach Files Lawsuit Against Penn State Over Handling Of Abuse Allegations

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Student Life

Girirajan Lab Seeks To Bridge The Gap Between Fly And Human Genomes

The lab uses a combination of human genomics, computational biology, and functional studies, using Drosophila and human cell lines, to understand the risks caused by genetic mutations and to grasp how gene disruption leads to altered neurodevelopment.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Pennharmonics To Hold 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

The incident surrounding Marche’s death is “under investigation,” according to the Philadelphia police department.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Madden NFL 19 Ratings For Nittany Lions

For the second consecutive year, Sean Lee is the highest-rated Nittany Lion in the Madden video game.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend