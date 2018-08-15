Penn State Parking Office Runs Into Student Permit Purchase Issues
Penn State student parking permits went on sale Tuesday at noon — sort of. Problems abounded throughout the afternoon as the Penn State University Parking Office’s third-party vendor responsible for the purchasing process had issues.
Students were running into a variety of problems from slow-moving loading pages to white error pages. One Onward State staffer, for example, waited more than 40 minutes to progress to the check-out page to buy a permit. Once the permit was added to her cart after a total of about an hour, the cart was promptly deleted.
Around 12:30 p.m., the parking office requested students to log off of the site having sold only a few permits.
Students were advised to remain logged out of the parking site until almost 3 p.m. when purchases were starting to go through. The office apologized on Twitter for the inconvenience and reiterated the fact that the problem was out of the control of Penn State itself.
Finding parking on- or off-campus is not easy, especially if you’re looking for something affordable. If you were to get two semesters worth of on-campus parking on top of football tickets (assuming you were quick enough to get both), you’d have already spent nearly $1,000.
At that point, it’s probably reasonable to expect a degree of ease in the purchasing process.
Parking registration continues Wednesday at noon for off-campus long term storage permits and Thursday at noon for off-campus commuter permits. Here’s hoping the parking office can get it together by then.
Comments