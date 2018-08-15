Penn State Parking Office Runs Into Student Permit Purchase Issues

Penn State student parking permits went on sale Tuesday at noon — sort of. Problems abounded throughout the afternoon as the Penn State University Parking Office’s third-party vendor responsible for the purchasing process had issues.

Attn students: the third-party vendor who manages our registration portal is currently trying to resolve issues on their end that are causing the long delays to register for a permit. Please be patient as we work to get the site running at optimal speed as quickly as possible — Penn State Parking (@psuparking) August 14, 2018

Students were running into a variety of problems from slow-moving loading pages to white error pages. One Onward State staffer, for example, waited more than 40 minutes to progress to the check-out page to buy a permit. Once the permit was added to her cart after a total of about an hour, the cart was promptly deleted.

Around 12:30 p.m., the parking office requested students to log off of the site having sold only a few permits.

The good news is that only a handful of permits have been issued at of 12:30, so all permits are still available. We're very sorry for the inconvenience and are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible — Penn State Parking (@psuparking) August 14, 2018

Students were advised to remain logged out of the parking site until almost 3 p.m. when purchases were starting to go through. The office apologized on Twitter for the inconvenience and reiterated the fact that the problem was out of the control of Penn State itself.

We cannot adequately express how sorry we are for the frustration experienced by our customers today – unfortunately the issues that caused the long delays with purchase were out of our control, but now appear to be resolved. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Penn State Parking (@psuparking) August 14, 2018

Finding parking on- or off-campus is not easy, especially if you’re looking for something affordable. If you were to get two semesters worth of on-campus parking on top of football tickets (assuming you were quick enough to get both), you’d have already spent nearly $1,000.

At that point, it’s probably reasonable to expect a degree of ease in the purchasing process.

Parking registration continues Wednesday at noon for off-campus long term storage permits and Thursday at noon for off-campus commuter permits. Here’s hoping the parking office can get it together by then.

