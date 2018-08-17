PSU news by
LGBTQA Resource Center Director Appointed To Statewide Commission

Penn State
By Cassady Potts
8/17/18 4:00 am

Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, which is thought to be the only one in the country, earlier this month. Brian Patchcoski, director of Penn State’s LGBTQA Student Resource Center, was invited to serve as a commissioner.

“The creation of the commission on LGBTQ Affairs is one step of many we have taken to ensure obstacles are removed for anyone who is facing an unfair disadvantage based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression,” Wolf said in a press release. “It’s a step we took together with our stakeholder and advocacy groups and one that those involved asked for — a commission to help coordinate and drive statewide equality efforts.”

The resource center at Penn State provides information and support for students, staff, and alumni, focusing on combatting the challenges the LGBTQ+ community continues to face.

“There are so many areas of work that I think we can advance, but one of the most critical still relates to the employment protections that LGBTQ+ individuals still lack in the state of Pennsylvania and the country,” Patchcoski said. “If we are to retain folks in the state, we need to provide the basic protections for them to live and work.”

Patchcoski strives to create an inclusive environment for Penn State students, and this commission will allow him to reach those who are not associated with Penn State.

“For me, my work is about human work. It’s about finding and creating connection for folks to engage, find community, and thrive,” Patchcoski said. “Through our various signature and annual programming and co-sponsored initiatives on campus and in the community – we strive to build a more inclusive Penn State where we can all embody who “we are” in every dimension.”

