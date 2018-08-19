Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

No. 4 Penn State women’s soccer beat Duquesne 6-0 Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.

Emily Ogle, Frankie Tagliaferri, Kerry Abello, Rachel Wasserman, and Kim Dubs scored in the lopsided victory, while goalkeeper Amanda Dennis turned in her second straight shutout.

How It Happened

The lone lineup change from a 1-0 win over No. 9 West Virginia in Friday night’s season opener was Tagliaferri getting the start over Abello, her sophomore classmate. It was the first start of Tagliaferri’s career despite her playing in all 24 matches last season.

As Penn State’s primary set-piece specialist, Ogle immediately stepped to the line when Alina Ortega Jurado was fouled by Duquesne goalie Kyra Murphy in the box. Ogle easily converted the penalty kick to make it 1-0 — a score that would stand heading into the half.

Early in the 59th minute, Ortega Jurado and Abello made a pair of Dukes look silly before finding Tagliaferri in front of the net for her first of two goals. Three minutes later, she corralled a pass from Marissa Sheva to give Penn State a 3-0 lead.

Wasserman and Kelli Beiler, both freshmen, made their Penn State debuts against the Dukes, with Beiler assisting on Abello’s first career goal in the 70th minute. Wasserman joined the party in the 83rd minute with her first goal as a Nittany Lion, then Dubs did the same in the 88th.



Penn State finished with an astonishing 33-5 advantage in shots. Kristin Schnurr led the team with seven shots, while senior midfielder Charlotte Williams added six of her own in the win.

Head coach Erica Dambach discussed Tagliaferri’s stellar performance after the game. “The sky’s the limit for Frankie. She’s working, she’s growing, she’s getting better. I’m proud of her and obviously excited she could put a few in the back of the net.”



Player of the Match

Frankie Tagliaferri | Forward

The Colts Neck, NJ, native halved her 2017 scoring output in one game. She now has six goals in a Penn State uniform.

What’s Next?

Dambach’s Nittany Lions (2-0) return to Jeffrey Field next Saturday, Aug. 25 at 4. p.m. when they host No. 2 UCLA in what will be their biggest home match of the regular season. The contest will air on ESPNU.



