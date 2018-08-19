Student Fee Board Announces 2018-19 Members

The Student Fee Board announced its members for the 2018-19 school year on its official website Sunday. The website’s update also detailed the new breakdown of the student fee, which hadn’t previously been made available to students before tuition bills were sent this summer.

The Board first convened in 2016, when the Student Activity Fee and Facility Fee combined to create a single Student Fee. Twelve members meet and determine the annual fee through a series of hearings, discussions and a final vote. The fee is then recommended to the Board of Trustees for approval. Last year’s Board recommended a fee of $267 per student per semester for the 2018-19 school year.

The presidents of both the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) and Graduate and Professional Student Association (GPSA) are automatically appointed to the Board, and select three and two accompanying members respectively. Five at-large representatives are chosen via an application process.

This year’s Board features only one returning member — UPUA President Cody Heaton will serve his second term after being appointed last year.

The voting membership breakdown of the Student Fee Board is as follows:

UPUA President Cody Heaton

GPSA President Brianne Pragg

3 UPUA Presidential Appointees

UPUA Vice President Laura McKinney

UPUA Speaker Bhavin Shah

UPUA Chair of Student Life Committee Tyler Akers

2 GPSA Presidential Appointees

GPSA Board Member Katie Warczak



GPSA Secretary Nick Dietrich

5 At-Large Members



Vansh Prabhu: Engineering Undergraduate Council Director of Technology, University Faculty Senate Student Senator

Jesse Onyango-Opiyo: Multicultural Undergraduate Law Association President, World in Conversation Facilitator, BLUEprint Mentor



Elissa Hill: Managing Editor of Onward State

Christine Nyangwenyo: SPA Director of Finance

Frank Ross: Blue & White Society Vice President of Membership

The Board will elect its chair when it convenes this semester.

Editor’s note: In the interest of transparency, Student Fee Board At-Large Member Elissa Hill is the managing Editor of Onward State. She was in no way involved in the production of this post and will not be involved in the writing or editing of future Student Fee Board coverage.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)