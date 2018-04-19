PSU news by
Creamery ‘Brew And White’ Iced Coffee Now Available

By Liam McCall
4/19/18 2:12 pm

As if it wasn’t already tempting enough to grab a coffee from the Creamery on your way to class in the morning, these food science geniuses have added another irresistible product to their repertoire: iced coffee.

The “Brew and White” (heh) drinks come in three flavors — regular, mocha, and caramel — and can be found in the refrigerated section alongside their “beverage neighbors” lemonade, iced tea, and milk. Assistant Manager Jim Brown said the decision to add an iced coffee choice came from frequent requests from customers.

“With warm weather — and the Blue-White Game — on the horizon, what better time to treat our customers,” Brown said in a release. “We’re confident that these new products are going to be big hits.”

The Creamery also recently announced a new ice cream flavor, “Grilled Stickies,” which pays homage to the Ye Olde College Diner classic.

If you think iced coffee isn’t appropriate when it’s snowing (like it is today in State College, on April 19) you’re sorely mistaken. There’s never a bad time for iced coffee or ice cream, and we appreciate the Creamery recognizing that.

Liam McCall

