Home » Athletics

Big Ten Releases Men’s And Women’s Basketball Schedules

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/21/18 4:21 pm

The Big Ten rolled out the upcoming slates for the 2018-19 conference basketball season — filling out the schedules for Penn State men’s basketball and women’s basketball following the release of their non-conference opponents. 

Penn State men’s basketball will kick off the Big Ten’s first-ever 20-game conference stretch with a pair of games in early December, starting on the road December 1 against Maryland before its conference home opener December 4 against Indiana.

After a month layoff between conference games, the Nittany Lions restart the Big Ten slate against Michigan on the road on January 3. They will welcome traditional Big Ten powers Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Purdue, and the Wolverines to the Bryce Jordan Center as part of their 10-game conference home schedule before closing out the season March 10 in Happy Valley against Illinois.

The Lady Lions will play an 18-game conference slate, beginning with three-time Big Ten Tournament winners Maryland at home on December 28. Coquese Washington’s team will also host reigning Big Ten champion Ohio State, as well as 2018 NCAA Tournament participants Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska as part of its nine-game home slate.

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will take place March 13-17 in Chicago, while the women’s tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 in Indianapolis.

