CATA Implements New Campus Service Changes

If you were one of the people cluelessly standing at the Blue Loop stop across from California Tortilla and wondering why the bus drove right past you, it's not because the driver forgot to stop…though one of our staffers did have quite the morning watching you all scatter in a panic when it seemed that way.

This stop is closed due to nearby construction, and it’s expected to stay closed throughout 2019.

CATA launched this closure and other changes in addition to a new Campus Shuttle schedule to its Campus Service to kick off the all semester.

The CATA stop in front of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house has been renamed “Burrowes Road at Westgate Building” from “Burrowes Road at Beta Theta Pi House.” This one seems like a no-brainer, and we’re willing to bet you didn’t know what the official name of the stop was anyway. *cough* IST Building

The temporary stop on Hastings Road is now a permanent stop that has been named, you guessed it, “Hastings Road.” All three of these changes took effect on Saturday, August 18 in preparation for the new academic year.

You can find everything you need to know about the new community service changes here, which include changes for the HP , the M, the HM, the HC, the A, the W, the B, the P, the C, the F, the G, the NV, the RP, the VN, the XB, and the XG. At this point, you’re probably better off just downloading the CATA app to figure out where you need to go.

