PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Eastern Kentucky

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
8/24/18 9:00 pm

No. 6 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Eastern Kentucky 3-0 Friday night in its home opener at Rec Hall.

Russ Rose’s 40th season as head coach of the Nittany Lions began with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-15 win over the Colonels. Nia Reed led the team with a career-high 14 kills.

How It Happened

Penn State’s starting lineup consisted of Reed, Tori Gorrell, Bryanna Weiskircher, Kendall White, Taylor Leath, and a pair of true freshmen in Serena Gray and Jonni Parker.

Jenna Hampton, Gabby Blossom, and Allyson Cathey — also members of the program’s top-ranked 2018 recruiting class — made their collegiate debuts in the first set. Kaitlyn Hord, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, joined them when she started the third set for the Nittany Lions.

Nia Reed elevates for a kill against Eastern Kentucky.

Leath put together a strong showing in her first Penn State match, as the North Carolina graduate transfer finished with nine kills and seven digs. White, who last season earned AVCA second team All-American honors, recorded a match-high 19 digs.

Parker and Gorrell added six kills apiece in the victory, while Weiskircher and Blossom traded time at setter. The redshirt senior notched 23 assists to Blossom’s 10 against the Colonels.

Player of the Match

Nia Reed | Outside hitter

The Fort Lee, NJ, native couldn’t have asked for a better way to start her redshirt senior season, tallying a match-high 14 kills and two blocks.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (1-0) return to Rec Hall Saturday for a doubleheader against University of Maryland Baltimore County at 10 a.m. and Navy at 7 p.m. in the Penn State Classic.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Blake Gillikin’s ‘Perfectionist’ Mindset Driving Penn State Success

From his sterling academic record to his penchant for pinning punt returners deep, Blake Gillikin is the total package for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Chase Berger Named Sixth Captain In Penn State Hockey History

Senior defenseman Kevin Kerr and junior winger Brandon Biro will serve as the team’s alternate captains this season.

Penn State Men’s Soccer Will Rely On Experienced Defense, Enlivened Forwards Under Cook

Police Arrested Teen, Looking For Another In Death Of Incoming Track Athlete Kristian Marche

Lady Lions Take In Culture, Get Needed Game Preparation During Spain Tour

Big Ten Releases Men’s And Women’s Basketball Schedules

Student Life

[Photo Story] A First Glimpse At The Beautiful (And Infuriating) East Halls Renovations

Gone are the days of cramped communal bathrooms and wooden-clad dorms. Take a look at how first-year students will be living living in style from now on.

Freshman 101: How To Not Look Like A Freshman

Movin’ On Teases ‘Movin’ In’ Announcement

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Judge Dismisses Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Again In Beta Theta Pi Case

Judge Carmine Prestia bound over just hazing charges against six former brothers following the two-day preliminary hearing.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] A First Glimpse At The Beautiful (And Infuriating) East Halls Renovations

Gone are the days of cramped communal bathrooms and wooden-clad dorms. Take a look at how first-year students will be living living in style from now on.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend