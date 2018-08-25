PSU news by
Kirk Herbstreit And Lee Corso Predict Trace McSorley To Win Heisman

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/25/18 3:22 pm

In case you thought the #HappyValleyHeisman conversation was over once Saquon Barkley leaped to the pro level, ESPN’s College GameDay mainstays are here to tell you “not so fast!”

Kirk Herbstreit, who it’s probably not even fair to call just a “closet Penn State fan” anymore, and Lee Corso both selected the Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley to claim the Heisman Trophy come December. It’s the first time in their 23 years together on the show that the former Ohio State quarterback and Division I coach both predicted the same player to win the grandest honor in college football.

“The guy has accounted for 75 touchdowns in the last two years,” Corso said about McSorley. “And his record is 22-4 as a starting quarterback. But remember this: He’s got Ohio State and Michigan State at home early [in the season].”

“I think he’s the Baker Mayfield of 2018,” added Herbstreit, comparing McSorley to the 2017 Heisman winner.”

Herbstreit uttered similar sentiments to USA Today earlier in the month, and is not backing down.

McSorley generally ranks outside the top candidates like Stanford running back Bryce Love or Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate. The Penn State all-time leader in single-season passing yards ranks eighth among Heisman candidates, according to ESPN experts, and has 15-1 odds to win the trophy, according to Westgate SuperBook

Last season, Barkley was the first Penn Stater in the Heisman conversation in quite a few years. With the running back finishing fourth and not landing in New York City among the finalists last season, no Nittany Lion has earned the honor since 1973 — when John Cappelletti earned Penn State’s first and only Heisman Trophy.

