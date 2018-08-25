Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

No. 3 Penn State women’s soccer fell to No. 2 UCLA 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Jeffrey Field.



The last time the Bruins visited State College was a 2006 loss to the Nittany Lions. The two programs are now tied 3-3-0 in the all-time series.



How It Happened

Neither team substituted a player until Kristin Schnurr entered the game for Frankie Tagliaferri in the 28th minute. UCLA All-American Hallie Mace missed the match after being called up by the U.S. for an international friendly.

Mace scored the game-winning goal in UCLA’s 1-0 victory over Long Beach State on Aug. 17. Fellow U.S. national team up-and-comer Ashley Sanchez wasted little time making an impact in her season debut, scoring early in the 29th minute less than 59 seconds after coming off the bench.



Emily Ogle has been Penn State’s set-piece specialist since Nikki Driesse’s graduation.

After Schnurr drew a hard foul in the box, Emily Ogle’s second penalty kick goal of the season provided the equalizer for the Nittany Lions late in the 30th minute. UCLA took the lead again in the 70th minute when Delanie Sheehan’s nicely timed cross trickled past Amanda Dennis and over the goal line.



Player of the Match

Ashley Sanchez | Forward



Despite playing with a heavily wrapped right arm, the sophomore from Monrovia, CA, delivered an instant spark for the Bruins. She was bitten by a dog recently, according to ESPNU’s broadcast.

What’s Next?

Erica Dambach’s Nittany Lions (2-1) travel to James Madison Thursday for a non-conference clash with the Dukes at 7 p.m.



