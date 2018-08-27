PSU news by
Linebacker Manny Bowen No Longer With Penn State Program

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
8/27/18 4:50 pm

Manny Bowen, the Nittany Lions’ linebacker who was suspended for the final four games of the 2017 season, is no longer with Penn State football. The program announced during media day in August that Bowen was reinstated to the team after an indefinite suspension last season.

Penn State released game notes, which you can find here, for its upcoming clash with Appalachian State — but Bowen was not listed on the roster. 

“Manny Bowen is no longer on the Penn State football team,” a Penn State Athletics spokesman told 247 Sports. “We wish him all the best.”

The program never gave a specific reason for Bowen’s suspension last season, which included Penn State’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington. The Barnegat, NJ native had previously been suspended for the Rose Bowl loss against USC alongside Saeed Blacknall.

Both Brent Pry and James Franklin seemed positive about Bowen’s return during media day. Pry stated that he had “a lot of love for Manny” and called him a determined young man.

Without a formal depth chart released from Penn State yet, questions still abound at linebacker. Bowen started 21 games for the Nittany Lions and tallied 136 total tackles, so his production will likely be missed.

Micah Parsons, Jesse Luketa, and Ellis Brooks are among the young guns competing with the likes of Koa Farmer and Jan Johnson for game time this season.

