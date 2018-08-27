PSU news by
Songs I Want To Hear Regularly In Beaver Stadium: Part Two

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
8/27/18 4:09 am

Alright, PJ Mullen, I’m back with more. After anxiously awaiting the arrival of “Bennie and the Jets” to Beaver Stadium, I was a little disappointed when I left the last home game without hearing it (or any of my other very valid and appealing song requests) even once.

I know you’ve already declared your “The Middle”/”Encore” remix the song of the 2018 season, but hear me out on this one: I think I’ve come up with a decent list of tracks to accompany yours on this year’s playlist.

“My Kinda Party” by Jason Aldean

A Penn State football game is my kind of party. This is a great song to transition from the tailgates to the game. If “House Party” was a Beaver Stadium smash hit, I’m sure this could be, too.

Relevant lyrics: “Baby, what you got goin’ on Saturday? / You know, word’s got it, there’s gonna be a party…”

“Walk It Talk It” by Migos ft. Drake

Penn State fans may talk a big game, but for the last two seasons, they’ve had the moves to back it up — the catchy, repetitive chorus is made for a little dancing and a lot of bragging.

Relevant lyrics: “Take my shoes and walk a mile / Something that you can’t do (woo, hey!) / Big talks of the town, big boy gang moves.”

“City of Blinding Lights” by U2

Reserve this iconic U2 song for a night game when the lights go on at Beaver Stadium, which’ll probably be filled with enough people to populate a small city. Grab a friend by the hand and belt out the chorus.

Relevant lyrics: “Oh, you look so beautiful tonight / In the city of blinding lights.”

“Party Up” by DMX

I can see this becoming the Penn State student section’s version of Wisconsin’s “Jump Around.” Some of the plays and acrobatics we’ve seen from Penn State in the last few seasons have made us all feel like we might lose our minds.

Relevant lyrics: “Y’all gon’ make me lose my mind / Up in here, up in here / Y’all gon’ make me go all out / Up in here, up in here.”

“I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw

“I Don’t Want to Be” stands for being proud of who you are and appreciating those who came before you…sounds a lot like Penn State football to me.

Relevant lyrics: “I’m tired of looking ’round rooms / Wondering what I’ve got to do / Or who I’m supposed to be / I don’t want to be anything other than me.”

“Run It!” by Chris Brown ft. Juelz Santana

Make this Miles Sanders’ anthem as Penn State’s new starting running back steps into the limelight Saquon Barkley left behind. 

Relevant lyrics: “Let me see if you can run it, run it / Girl, indeed, I can run it, run it.”

“Nonstop” by Drake

Hopefully, this is on the list of current hits that Mullen is already bringing into the stadium, but I’m really pushing for this one. I think we all want to believe that, much like Drake’s Rolex, Penn State is unstoppable.

Relevant lyrics: “Look, I just flipped the switch (flipped, flipped) / I don’t know nobody else that’s doin’ this / Bodies start to drop, ayy, hit the floor / Now they wanna know me since I hit the top, ayy.”

“Get the Party Started” by P!nk

Another early 2000s party anthem never hurt anyone.

Relevant lyrics: “Get this party start on a Saturday night / Everybody’s waitin’ for me to arrive.”

***

I’m just one gal, so unfortunately, I can’t keep track of every song that’s ever been played in Beaver Stadium. My only hope, once again, is to hear these songs become regulars this season.

What song do you wish could top the Beaver Stadium playlist? Let us know in the comments!

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

