Beaver Stadium Music Man Declares ‘The Middle’/’Encore’ Remix The New ‘Closer’

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
8/8/18 4:09 am

This is not a drill.

Noted Beaver Stadium DJ music man PJ Mullen has declared his remix of Zedd’s “The Middle” and Jay Z’s “Encore” the new “Closer” for home games.

If you weren’t there or just can’t remember 2016, please know the rest of us are imagining that season in our heads with a Chainsmokers soundtrack. It felt like “Closer” was always just one play away…or even…closer. (I’m sorry.) The song even made our playlist of Beaver Stadium hype songs. Our resident Beaver Stadium music critic said it would “never go away.” Yet here we are.

Mullen famously remixed Ke$ha’s “Timber” with Daft Punk’s “Put Your Hands Up In The Air” for Penn State hockey and boy, he’s done it again. The so-called “new ‘Closer'” is essentially “The Middle” for the first half with a generous sprinkling of “Encore” verses throughout the second half.

We can get behind it. The Nittany Lions kick off against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium in 24 days.

#MiddlEncoreCount: 1

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

