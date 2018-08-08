Beaver Stadium Music Man Declares ‘The Middle’/’Encore’ Remix The New ‘Closer’

This is not a drill.

Noted Beaver Stadium DJ music man PJ Mullen has declared his remix of Zedd’s “The Middle” and Jay Z’s “Encore” the new “Closer” for home games.

This will be featured at Beaver Stadium A LOT this year… remember "Closer"?welcome to the 2018 version https://t.co/3nWkNVhPLW — PJ Mullen (@psuPJ) August 8, 2018

If you weren’t there or just can’t remember 2016, please know the rest of us are imagining that season in our heads with a Chainsmokers soundtrack. It felt like “Closer” was always just one play away…or even…closer. (I’m sorry.) The song even made our playlist of Beaver Stadium hype songs. Our resident Beaver Stadium music critic said it would “never go away.” Yet here we are.

Mullen famously remixed Ke$ha’s “Timber” with Daft Punk’s “Put Your Hands Up In The Air” for Penn State hockey and boy, he’s done it again. The so-called “new ‘Closer'” is essentially “The Middle” for the first half with a generous sprinkling of “Encore” verses throughout the second half.

We can get behind it. The Nittany Lions kick off against Appalachian State at Beaver Stadium in 24 days.

#MiddlEncoreCount: 1

