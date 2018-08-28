PSU news by
Manny Bowen Says He Left Football Program To Focus On Degree

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/28/18 8:15 pm

Manny Bowen addressed his second exit from the Nittany Lions on Twitter Tuesday night — citing his schoolwork as the reason for leaving the program.

“Ultimately I have decided that it is best for me to focus on academics full time this semester to accomplish graduating and receiving my degree,” Bowen wrote.

“We love Manny. We want nothing but success for him and his future,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said at the team’s weekly press conference. “I think Manny has a very, very bright future.”

The linebacker was suspended before the Rose Bowl during the 2016 slate and late last season for a number of games before being dismissed from the team prior to the Fiesta Bowl. No reason was given for either the suspensions or his departure.

Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry praised Bowen when he his reinstatement to the team was announced during media day in August.

While Bowen was a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Franklin didn’t make it sound like his departure had a big impact on the depth chart, which was released Tuesday.

“Again, there’s a lot of details of this matter that you guys aren’t aware of, but it really had not changed a whole lot for us at this point in the season,” he said.

