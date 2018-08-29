OS Reviews: Salúd Juicery

Salúd Juicery opened its seventh location in State College this month, creating a new hub for açai lovers and wellness shot junkies alike. “Salúd” means health in Spanish and the juicery lives up to its name: Nearly every item has at least one vegetable on its ingredients list.

We sent three of our staffers to Fraser Street to try it out. Here are their thoughts:

Anthony Fiset

I’m from Pittsburgh, so I’ve seen Salúd smoothies, açaí bowls, and juices on my basic friends’ snap stories for years. It took one opening in State College within walking distance for me to finally try it.

I decided to get the Fresh Start Detox smoothie with spinach, flax seeds, blueberry, apple, parsley, and coconut water — partly because I’m on a health kick, but really because I wanted to see how well they mixed their smoothies. My mom has made smoothies with spinach before that have looked, smelled, and tasted like a lawn mower bag, so I felt like this would be a good test.

Let me tell you, Salúd nailed this smoothie. It wasn’t too sweet, so it still felt like I was eating something healthy, but it was flavorful enough that each sip didn’t make me want to puke (you know, how most healthy things do). The flax added subtle nutrients along with some health benefits.

I would say that Salúd makes a pretty damn good smoothie. They have a ton of options on their menu as well, so there’s definitely something for everyone. My only criticism is that they should add a medium drink size because the petite looked very small, but the regular that I ordered seemed as big as my head. Nonetheless, I finished it before I made it back to the Meridian.

Emma Dieter

After hearing about the opening of a new smoothie and juice bar in State College, I was really excited to check it out. I’m not a health freak or anything, but with the hectic schedule of a college kid (and the amount of binge drinking we all partake in every weekend), I’m always on the lookout for quick, healthy food shops in the area.

When I walked into the store, I was struck by how cute the interior was. For those unaware, Salúd stands on the grounds of what was once the Fraser Street Deli (RIP), but they’ve done a great job giving the space an urban feel. The interior is completely transformed and there’s plenty of seating, considering the limited area of the building itself. The staff was friendly, courteous, and greeted everyone who walked in the door.

The menu boasts a hefty array of options. I decided on the Jungle VIP, a smoothie full of pineapples, bananas, strawberries, oranges, coconut, and almond milk. It was refreshing and very filling, something I was pleasantly surprised with considering I ordered the smallest size (I am a broke college kid, after all). I’d highly recommend the place to anyone looking for healthier alternatives. It definitely exceeded my expectations.

Callaway Turner

I’m from Southwest Virginia, a fruit-starved, corn-plenty land where not a single juice bar exists. Needless to say, I was eager to get back to campus to claim my daily spot in the Jamba Juice line and excited to hear that another bowl restaurant had opened up in State College.

Salúd is decorated in typical millennial fashion: small house plants, hanging lights, and colorful menu fonts. Their staff is eager to answer any questions or recommend their favorite menu item. It looks like it could fit right into any cozy, urban landscape.

I also got the Jungle VIP smoothie on a hot day in State College and was thankful for the instant refresh. The petite size was the perfect after-class-but-before-dinner snack. It was just enough to tide me over as I pounded out some homework. The prices are on the expensive side but seem reasonable considering the long list of ingredients on every menu item. I would recommend stopping by Salúd at least once this semester and giving it a chance.

Shannon Soboslay

I was ecstatic to hear that Salúd was moving into State College — I had been a big fan of their Pittsburgh location in Shadyside over the last two summers. It’s been a great go-to spot for kombucha and the occasional health shot when you’re up for it.

On my first visit to the downtown juicery, I appreciated the natural vibe Salúd was aiming for and definitely saw it as a place to hang out with friends and enjoy a healthy alternative.

This time around, I ordered the Berry Superbowl that comes loaded with açai, blueberry, strawberry, banana, cashew, agave, granola, and banana. It’s a perfect blend of all your favorite fruits without the sour taste that comes with most fruity mixes or blends. Salúd’s bowls are definitely something you should go in with a hungry stomach because they’ll fill you up.



Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)