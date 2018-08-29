PSU news by
State College Lifts Some Parking Restrictions For Season’s First Penn State Football Weekend

StateCollege.com
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
8/29/18 1:30 pm

With the first Penn State football game of the 2018 season on Saturday, State College Borough will continue its longstanding practice of lifting some parking restrictions for football weekends starting on Friday.

While a planned overnight parking permit system for the Highlands neighborhood remains in limbo, borough-wide the parking department will not enforce the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” restriction between 2 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The one-hour and two-hour restrictions also will not be enforced beginning at noon on Friday until Tuesday morning.

Lawn parking remains prohibited. All Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and “No Parking Anytime” violations will be strictly enforced. Drivers also are reminded that loading zones in the downtown parking areas are for commercial vehicles only and vehicles in violation will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

Proposed changes to the borough’s parking ordinance would create a 20-month pilot project for an overnight parking permit system in the Highlands neighborhood while codifying the practice of not enforcing the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. restriction in the rest of the borough during Penn State football weekends and other special events.

That ordinance was vetoed by Mayor Don Hahn and a vote on Monday to override failed. Borough Council is expected to consider the proposal again at its Sept. 17 meeting, following review by the State College Transportation Commission.

If approved, the overnight permit pilot for the Highlands likely would go into effect in mid-October.

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

