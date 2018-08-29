PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

Third Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Scheduled To Plead Guilty In Hazing Case

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
8/29/18 7:02 pm

A former Beta Theta Pi brother is expected to become the third defendant to plead guilty in the Penn State fraternity hazing case stemming from the death of pledge Timothy Piazza.

Bo Han Song, 20, of Wayne, Pa., is scheduled to enter a plea on Thursday morning before Centre County Judge Brian Marshall.

After a preliminary hearing in May, Song had held for trial three counts of hazing, three counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor and a summary offense of consumption of alcohol by a minor.

District Judge Steven Lachman dismissed charges of recklessly endangering another person and furnishing alcohol to minors. 

Song was among those charged in November 2017 after the recovery of deleted basement surveillance video. He is accused of giving alcohol to pledges, including Piazza, during the fraternity’s bid acceptance night.

Prosecutors said Piazza was given 18 drinks in the period of 82 minutes before he fell head-first down the basement stairs on the night of Feb. 2, 2017. Fraternity members did not call for help until the following morning, nearly 12 hours after the fall. Piazza died on Feb. 4 as a result of non-recoverable brain injuries and massive internal bleeding from a shattered spleen.

Song, according to investigators, provided Piazza with his final drink of the night, holding up a bottle of vodka for Piazza to drink from during the basement party that followed the fraternity initiation event.

He, among others, also was initially charged with aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter by former Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller. Prosecutors from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General withdrew those charges after they took over the case in January.

In June, Ryan Burke was the first defendant in the case to enter a guilty plea, to four counts of hazing and five alcohol charges. Like Song, Burke was among the brothers who provided alcohol to Piazza. He was sentenced in July to three months house arrest, 27 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and fines.

Joseph Ems pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to one count of hazing and one count of unlawful acts relative to liquor. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27. Ems provided alcohol to a pledge, tipping back a bottle of vodka, but did not give alcohol to Piazza.

Twenty other defendants still face charges in the case. A trial for most of them is scheduled for February 2019.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Both the men’s and women’s teams aim to improve upon their 2017 seasons.

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Student Life

OS Cribs: The Rise Edition

The Rise is redefining luxury living. We got an inside look at one of the most coveted corner apartments.

Campus Rec Brings Bubble Soccer Back To Friday Night Challenge

Construction Season Wrap-Up: What’s New On Campus

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

T-Pain To Headline Movin’ In Concert

You might remember T-Pain best from your middle school days, or from every throwback playlist worth listening to.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend