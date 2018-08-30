PSU news by
College Football Experts Jumping On Penn State Playoff Bandwagon

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/30/18 4:02 am

Penn State lost its star: Saquon Barkley. The man that created its dynamic offense, Joe Moorhead, has ascended to a head coaching job at Mississippi State. The Nittany Lions must face off with four schools ranked No. 14 or higher by the AP.

There’s no way James Franklin’s team is heading to the College Football Playoff this year, right?

Well, quite a few experts — spanning networks including ESPN, Fox Sports, and CBS — are predicting the Nittany Lions will grab a spot in the top four come season’s end.

College GameDay’s Kirk Herbstreit already made it clear he’s jumping on the Penn State/McSorley bandwagon this season, while Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd credited that the Nittany Lions’ toughest matchups will be in the confines of Beaver Stadium as the reason he believes they’ll land in the playoff.

Resident Fox Sports Radio dumpster fire-take machine Clay Travis has the Nittany Lions getting in with the third spot. 

SEC Network anchors Peter Burns and Dari Nowkhah both put Penn State in the playoff.

Barrett Sallee was the only member of CBS Sports’ slate of analysts to pick Penn State for a College Football Playoff spot — placing it third for a semifinal matchup with Alabama.

USA Today also placed the Nittany Lions in the top four — matching them with Clemson in the Orange Bowl as their semifinal.

While there is some Penn State love, there are many folks that really don’t believe the Nittany Lions can land a spot in the playoff this season. The team enters the year No. 10 in the AP Poll and has 5/1 odds, according to Bovada, to make it into the CFP top four by the end of the season.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Even after all your “firsts” at Penn State, nothing is a better crash course in becoming a Penn Stater than football season.

