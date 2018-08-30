Penn State Football Renews Temple Series, Adds Three More Future Non-Conference Opponents Through 2027
Penn State football announced the scheduling of four new non-conference series in the next decade.
The Nittany Lions will renew their series with Temple in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Like the two teams’ last series in 2015 and 2016, Penn State will travel to Philly first in 2026 and then host the matchup one year later. Led by Trace McSorley, the Nittany Lions won the last meeting between the sides at Beaver Stadium.
In addition to Temple, FCS schools Villanova and Delaware will both travel to Beaver Stadium for future matchups. The Big Ten began allowing teams to schedule FCS teams in certain seasons last year, and Penn State will exercise this right in the 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027 seasons.
Delaware will travel to Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2023 and September 11, 2027, while Villanova will do the same on September 25, 2021 and September 13, 2025. Central Michigan was also added to the Nittany Lions’ non-conference slate and will travel to Happy Valley on September 24, 2022.
With today’s announcement, the Nittany Lions’ 2021 schedule is officially complete. The team still has one non-conference matchup to schedule in each season from 2022 to 2025 after its Big Ten schedules for those seasons were confirmed.
Here’s how each of Penn State’s schedules at the turn of the decade currently look:
2020
September 5 vs. Nevada
September 12 at Virginia Tech
September 19 vs. San Jose State
September 26 vs. Northwestern
October 3 at Michigan
October 17 vs. Iowa
October 24 vs. Ohio State
October 31 at Indiana
November 7 at Nebraska
November 14 vs. Michigan State
November 21 vs. Maryland
November 28 at Rutgers
2021
September 4 at Wisconsin
September 11 vs. Ball State
September 18 vs. Auburn
September 25 vs. Villanova
October 9 at Iowa
October 16 vs. Illinois
October 23 at Michigan State
October 30 vs. Indiana
November 6 at Maryland
November 13 vs. Michigan
November 20 at Ohio State
November 27 vs. Rutgers
2022
September 3 at Purdue
September 17 at Auburn
September 24 vs. Central Michigan
October 1 vs. Ohio State
October 8 at Michigan
October 15 vs. Illinois
October 29 vs. Michigan State
November 5 at Indiana
November 12 vs. Maryland
November 19 vs. Minnesota
November 26 at Rutgers
2023
September 2 vs. West Virginia
September 9 vs. Delaware
September 16 at Illinois
September 23 at Northwestern
October 7 vs. Indiana
October 14 at Michigan State
October 21 at Ohio State
October 28 vs. Iowa
November 4 vs. Michigan
November 18 vs. Rutgers
November 25 at Maryland
2024
August 31 at West Virginia
September 7 vs. Bowling Green
September 14 at Rutgers
October 5 vs. Maryland
October 12 vs. Illinois
October 19 at Wisconsin
October 26 vs. Nebraska
November 9 vs. Ohio State
November 16 at Michigan
November 23 at Indiana
November 30 vs. Michigan State
2025
September 6 vs. Virginia Tech
September 13 vs. Villanova
September 20 vs. Rutgers
September 27 at Illinois
October 4 vs. Purdue
October 18 at Maryland
October 25 at Minnesota
November 1 vs. Indiana
November 15 at Ohio State
November 22 vs. Michigan
November 29 at Michigan State
