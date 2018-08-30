Penn State Football Renews Temple Series, Adds Three More Future Non-Conference Opponents Through 2027

Penn State football announced the scheduling of four new non-conference series in the next decade.

The Nittany Lions will renew their series with Temple in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Like the two teams’ last series in 2015 and 2016, Penn State will travel to Philly first in 2026 and then host the matchup one year later. Led by Trace McSorley, the Nittany Lions won the last meeting between the sides at Beaver Stadium.

In addition to Temple, FCS schools Villanova and Delaware will both travel to Beaver Stadium for future matchups. The Big Ten began allowing teams to schedule FCS teams in certain seasons last year, and Penn State will exercise this right in the 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027 seasons.

Delaware will travel to Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2023 and September 11, 2027, while Villanova will do the same on September 25, 2021 and September 13, 2025. Central Michigan was also added to the Nittany Lions’ non-conference slate and will travel to Happy Valley on September 24, 2022.

With today’s announcement, the Nittany Lions’ 2021 schedule is officially complete. The team still has one non-conference matchup to schedule in each season from 2022 to 2025 after its Big Ten schedules for those seasons were confirmed.

Here’s how each of Penn State’s schedules at the turn of the decade currently look:

2020

September 5 vs. Nevada

September 12 at Virginia Tech

September 19 vs. San Jose State

September 26 vs. Northwestern

October 3 at Michigan

October 17 vs. Iowa

October 24 vs. Ohio State

October 31 at Indiana

November 7 at Nebraska

November 14 vs. Michigan State

November 21 vs. Maryland

November 28 at Rutgers

2021

September 4 at Wisconsin

September 11 vs. Ball State

September 18 vs. Auburn

September 25 vs. Villanova

October 9 at Iowa

October 16 vs. Illinois

October 23 at Michigan State

October 30 vs. Indiana

November 6 at Maryland

November 13 vs. Michigan

November 20 at Ohio State

November 27 vs. Rutgers

2022

September 3 at Purdue

September 17 at Auburn

September 24 vs. Central Michigan

October 1 vs. Ohio State

October 8 at Michigan

October 15 vs. Illinois

October 29 vs. Michigan State

November 5 at Indiana

November 12 vs. Maryland

November 19 vs. Minnesota

November 26 at Rutgers

2023

September 2 vs. West Virginia

September 9 vs. Delaware

September 16 at Illinois

September 23 at Northwestern

October 7 vs. Indiana

October 14 at Michigan State

October 21 at Ohio State

October 28 vs. Iowa

November 4 vs. Michigan

November 18 vs. Rutgers

November 25 at Maryland

2024

August 31 at West Virginia

September 7 vs. Bowling Green

September 14 at Rutgers

October 5 vs. Maryland

October 12 vs. Illinois

October 19 at Wisconsin

October 26 vs. Nebraska

November 9 vs. Ohio State

November 16 at Michigan

November 23 at Indiana

November 30 vs. Michigan State

2025

September 6 vs. Virginia Tech

September 13 vs. Villanova

September 20 vs. Rutgers

September 27 at Illinois

October 4 vs. Purdue

October 18 at Maryland

October 25 at Minnesota

November 1 vs. Indiana

November 15 at Ohio State

November 22 vs. Michigan

November 29 at Michigan State

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)