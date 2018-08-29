Penn State Football Releases Big Ten Schedules Through 2025

For those of you trying to plan really far in advance, Penn State football just released in-conference schedules for 2022 through 2025. Beaver Stadium will play host to five Big Ten matchups in 2022 and 2024 and four in 2023 and 2025.

Here’s what you can expect for the Nittany Lions in the next few years:

2022

September 3 at Purdue

September 17 at Auburn

October 1 vs. Ohio State

October 8 at Michigan

October 15 vs. Illinois

October 29 vs. Michigan State

November 5 at Indiana

November 12 vs. Maryland

November 19 vs. Minnesota

November 26 at Rutgers

Penn State had already announced a non-conference matchup at Auburn for the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule two additional non-conference games.

2023

September 7 vs. West Virginia

September 15 at Illinois

September 23 at Northwestern

October 7 vs. Indiana

October 14 at Michigan State

October 21 at Ohio State

October 28 vs. Iowa

November 4 vs. Michigan

November 18 vs. Rutgers

November 25 at Maryland

Penn State had already announced a non-conference matchup against West Virginia for the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule two additional non-conference games.

2024

August 31 at West Virginia

September 7 vs. Bowling Green

September 14 at Rutgers

October 5 vs. Maryland

October 12 vs. Illinois

October 19 at Wisconsin

October 26 vs. Nebraska

November 9 vs. Ohio State

November 16 at Michigan

November 23 at Indiana

November 30 vs. Michigan State

Penn State had already announced non-conference matchups with West Virginia and Bowling Green to open the 2024 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule one more non-conference game.

2025

September 6 vs. Virginia Tech

September 20 vs. Rutgers

September 27 at Illinois

October 4 vs. Purdue

October 18 at Maryland

October 25 at Minnesota

November 1 vs. Indiana

November 15 at Ohio State

November 22 vs. Michigan

November 29 at Michigan State

Penn State had already announced a non-conference matchup against Virginia Tech for the 2025 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule two additional non-conference games.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)