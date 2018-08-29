Penn State Football Releases Big Ten Schedules Through 2025
For those of you trying to plan really far in advance, Penn State football just released in-conference schedules for 2022 through 2025. Beaver Stadium will play host to five Big Ten matchups in 2022 and 2024 and four in 2023 and 2025.
Here’s what you can expect for the Nittany Lions in the next few years:
2022
- September 3 at Purdue
- September 17 at Auburn
- October 1 vs. Ohio State
- October 8 at Michigan
- October 15 vs. Illinois
- October 29 vs. Michigan State
- November 5 at Indiana
- November 12 vs. Maryland
- November 19 vs. Minnesota
- November 26 at Rutgers
Penn State had already announced a non-conference matchup at Auburn for the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule two additional non-conference games.
2023
- September 7 vs. West Virginia
- September 15 at Illinois
- September 23 at Northwestern
- October 7 vs. Indiana
- October 14 at Michigan State
- October 21 at Ohio State
- October 28 vs. Iowa
- November 4 vs. Michigan
- November 18 vs. Rutgers
- November 25 at Maryland
Penn State had already announced a non-conference matchup against West Virginia for the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule two additional non-conference games.
2024
- August 31 at West Virginia
- September 7 vs. Bowling Green
- September 14 at Rutgers
- October 5 vs. Maryland
- October 12 vs. Illinois
- October 19 at Wisconsin
- October 26 vs. Nebraska
- November 9 vs. Ohio State
- November 16 at Michigan
- November 23 at Indiana
- November 30 vs. Michigan State
Penn State had already announced non-conference matchups with West Virginia and Bowling Green to open the 2024 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule one more non-conference game.
2025
- September 6 vs. Virginia Tech
- September 20 vs. Rutgers
- September 27 at Illinois
- October 4 vs. Purdue
- October 18 at Maryland
- October 25 at Minnesota
- November 1 vs. Indiana
- November 15 at Ohio State
- November 22 vs. Michigan
- November 29 at Michigan State
Penn State had already announced a non-conference matchup against Virginia Tech for the 2025 season. The Nittany Lions still have room to schedule two additional non-conference games.
