Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Navin Zachariah
8/31/18 12:13 am

No. 5 Penn State women’s soccer (3-1) had no issues dispersing James Madison Thursday night in Harrisonburg, VA with a 3-0 win. The Nittany Lions were in control from start to finish — tallying a pair of early-second half goals and shutting out the Dukes (1-4) to rebound after from a tough loss to No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

How It Happened

The first half featured Penn State’s defense preventing the Dukes from taking a single shot. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, had seven shot attempts to start the game. 

Redshirt junior Kristin Schnurr began the scoring for the Nittany Lions off of an assist from sophomore Kerry Abello in the 25th minute. The cross from Abello allowed Schnurr to score from 6 yards out.

In the second half, the Nittany Lions came out firing on all cylinders right from the jump. Just four minutes into the second half, the team was already up by three goals.

Abello claimed the Nittany Lions second goal of the game in the 47th minute with help from senior Charlotte Williams. The Illinois native put Penn State firmly ahead 2-0. Not to be outdone, redshirt senior Emily Ogle knocked in a penalty kick to put a bow on this game in the 49th minute.

The Nittany Lions continued their shut-down defensive ways to close out a 3-0 win.

Player of the Match

Kerry Abello | Midfield | Sophomore

The sophomore does a little bit of everything for the Nittany Lions with her position flexibility, primarily thriving on the wing this season. In this game, Abello helped lead the team to the victory with an assist and a goal of her own.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions will continue their road trip as they take on Wake Forest on Sunday at 6 p.m. before returning home for three straight games.

About the Author

Navin Zachariah

Comments

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Even after all your “firsts” at Penn State, nothing is a better crash course in becoming a Penn Stater than football season.

