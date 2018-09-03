PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls 1-0 To Oregon State

Matt Sniegowski
By Jim Davidson
9/3/18 3:18 pm

Penn State men’s soccer suffered its third defeat of the season Monday against Oregon State, losing 1-0 to a compact and offensively creative team. 

Carlos Moliner’s unstoppable first-half volley put the Beavers in the lead, and the Nittany Lions were unable to equalize despite several dangerous late chances. 

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions created several scoring chances early in the first half, including a long shot from central midfielder Aaron Molloy that narrowly missed wide. But both teams struggled to maintain the pace of the first several minutes of the half, playing in 88-degree weather under little cloud cover.

Outside midfielder Austin Maloney was fouled just outside the Oregon State penalty area in the 12th minute, but Penn State failed to convert the ensuing free kick cross from Callum Pritchatt. 

Oregon State threatened throughout the first half, pressing the Nittany Lions and serving several dangerous crosses into Penn State’s penalty area. The Beavers’ breakthrough came in the 24th minute from a corner kick. Captain Dani Marks headed Albert Pedra’s cross outside the Penn State penalty area, but his clearance bobbled into the path of Carlos Moliner. Moliner then hit an unstoppable half-volley shot from 20 yards out into the left side of Josh Levine’s net.

Head coach Jeff Cook attempted to inject some creativity into the offense by moving Molloy forward and bringing in defensive midfielder Mitchel Bringolf to protect the backline. But Oregon State dropped several players into its defense, and managed to maintain its 1-0 lead to end the half in front. 

Cook continued to make changes to Penn State’s tactics. The Nittany Lions began the second half in a more attacking formation and pressed Oregon State’s defense aggressively. Aaron Molloy won the ball deep in the Beavers’ half in the 46th minute and played a pass to Kyle Perno, but the junior’s left-footed shot was high. 

The Nittany Lions looked vulnerable on the counter attack, but Oregon State’s Glorie Amanda and Adrian Crespo were unable to score from several open opportunities. 

Penn State pressed forward desperately in the final ten minutes of the match, earning two late corner kicks that looked certain goals but were cleared by the Oregon State defense. 

The Beavers almost doubled their lead in the final minute action when Amanda broke forward with only Levine to beat at midfield. But the Penn State goalkeeper managed to slow him down, and then swatted the ball away from Eric Diaz’s feet in the penalty area.

Oregon State held on to its 1-0 lead to win the match and hand the Nittany Lions their third defeat of the season. 

Player of the Match

Ryan Gallagher| Senior| Defender

Gallagher has been solid for the Nittany Lions at right back this season, performing his usual safe defensive duties while contributing on offense. He was able to get forward against Oregon State to serve dangerous crosses, and made a last-ditch tackle that saved the Nittany Lions from conceding a second time in the 77th minute.

What’s Next?

Penn State (1-3) travels to Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania to face Villanova Friday, September 7 at 8:00 p.m. 

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Wake Forest 1-0

Bayley Feist scored the game-winning goal in the 13th minute, while Wake Forest goalkeeper Nonie Frishette made a career-high 12 saves.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Temple

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Student Life

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Did anyone seriously draft Hack? Please let us know.

Onward State’s Official Senior Bucket List: Beaver Stadium Edition

New Org Lion Caucus Serves As A Focal Point For Student Advocacy

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Gameday Observations: Appalachian State

Live from the Beaver Stadium student section, here’s everything you won’t find in game recaps or box scores. What won’t you find in the student section? Shakers.

An Open Letter To Pitt Athletics: All The Reasons To Host A White Out Against Penn State

Let’s make William Penn proud and work together as Pennsylvania statesmen to #WhiteOutHeinz.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Did anyone seriously draft Hack? Please let us know.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend