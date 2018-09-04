PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Get Your [Self] In The Game: Finding Resale Tickets For Penn State-Pitt

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mitch Stewart
9/4/18 7:53 am

If you still haven’t purchased your ticket for this weekend’s Penn State-Pitt matchup, don’t count yourself out quite yet.

Ticket prices have been high for months as the Nittany Lion faithful prepare to invade Heinz Field, but you can probably find your way into the game for less than $100 on the secondary market — even less than the price of this morning’s student ticket sale.

Most resale websites still have many lower-bowl tickets available, with most pricing ranging from $120 to $170 depending on the yard-marker and row of the seat.

While these third-party organizations have listed almost all available upper deck tickets at more than $70, you could always take your chances on scalping a ticket outside of the stadium for probably $50 or so around game time.

Here’s the best of what we found on the resale market:

Stubhub is listing tickets in the lower bowl for as little as $105 before fees, and a seat in Row N on the 40-yard line would only cost $132 before taxes. Upper deck seats are going for anywhere from $75 to $85.

VividSeats has spots available in Rows 20-25 along the 40-yard line for anywhere from $120-140, depending on the row. Like Stubhub, upper deck tickets will still run you about $80 on the resale market.

SeatGeek has lower-bowl seats that fall at less than $150 from the 15-yard line to the 35-yard line.

Keep an eye on these sites throughout the week for tickets to this weekend’s game, and if all else fails, flood Yinz-town in full white fashion, tailgate (but not until 5 p.m. because Pitt is apparently the worst at that too), and find a bar on the North Shore to watch the actual game.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mitch Stewart

Mitch is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Despite growing up in Roanoke, VA (Redskins/Nationals country), he is an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets fan. In addition to being an editor for Onward State, Mitch loves to watch sports, talk about sports on PSU CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Wake Forest 1-0

Bayley Feist scored the game-winning goal in the 13th minute, while Wake Forest goalkeeper Nonie Frishette made a career-high 12 saves.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Temple

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Student Life

CPA Broadway Tour Tickets On Sale Wednesday For Students

Penn State students can receive an extra 15 percent discount on touring Broadway musicals coming to Eisenhower Auditorium this year.

Professional Attire Closet Now Open For Students In Need Of Suits

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Gameday Observations: Appalachian State

Live from the Beaver Stadium student section, here’s everything you won’t find in game recaps or box scores. What won’t you find in the student section? Shakers.

Why Are Penn State Student Tickets For The Pitt Game So Expensive? We Don’t Know

The football gods seem to want Penn State students to spend a whole lot to see the Pitt game.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Did anyone seriously draft Hack? Please let us know.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend