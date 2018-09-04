Get Your [Self] In The Game: Finding Resale Tickets For Penn State-Pitt

If you still haven’t purchased your ticket for this weekend’s Penn State-Pitt matchup, don’t count yourself out quite yet.

Ticket prices have been high for months as the Nittany Lion faithful prepare to invade Heinz Field, but you can probably find your way into the game for less than $100 on the secondary market — even less than the price of this morning’s student ticket sale.

Most resale websites still have many lower-bowl tickets available, with most pricing ranging from $120 to $170 depending on the yard-marker and row of the seat.

While these third-party organizations have listed almost all available upper deck tickets at more than $70, you could always take your chances on scalping a ticket outside of the stadium for probably $50 or so around game time.

Here’s the best of what we found on the resale market:

Stubhub is listing tickets in the lower bowl for as little as $105 before fees, and a seat in Row N on the 40-yard line would only cost $132 before taxes. Upper deck seats are going for anywhere from $75 to $85.

VividSeats has spots available in Rows 20-25 along the 40-yard line for anywhere from $120-140, depending on the row. Like Stubhub, upper deck tickets will still run you about $80 on the resale market.

SeatGeek has lower-bowl seats that fall at less than $150 from the 15-yard line to the 35-yard line.

Keep an eye on these sites throughout the week for tickets to this weekend’s game, and if all else fails, flood Yinz-town in full white fashion, tailgate (but not until 5 p.m. because Pitt is apparently the worst at that too), and find a bar on the North Shore to watch the actual game.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)