Home » Football

What You Need To Know About Pitt’s Tailgating And Parking Rules

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
9/2/18 2:55 pm

The tailgating rules for the September 8 clash with Pitt at Heinz Field are out and, boy, are they not fun. Then again, Pitt tailgates have never been especially good.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m., and PNC Park shares parking space with Heinz Field. The Pirates actually rescheduled this game to make it possible for a Saturday night showdown at Heinz Field, but they still have a game to play.

The organizations responsible for overseeing parking for this game — Heinz Field Management, the University of Pittsburgh, ALCO Parking, and the Pittsburgh Pirates — are requiring attendees of the Penn State-Pitt game to arrive after 5 p.m. “…to ensure the safety and convenience of fans attending each event.”

Fans will simply not be able to park in the North Shore lots before 5 p.m. on Saturday as both the Pittsburgh Police and ALCO Parking will be mandating a no-tailgating policy from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

We hope you weren’t planning on tailgating all day.

The Clemente Bridge will be closed to vehicles after 10 a.m. on Saturday and will only reopen for North Shore traffic leaving the Pirates game. These Pittsburgh parking authorities recommend using the “T,” a light rail that you can learn more about here and here. Parking Authority garages downtown are also a viable option for fans willing to walk to the stadium.

Fans can, however, begin tailgating at 1 p.m. at the Jim Shorkey North and South Lots at PPG Paints Arena for $15 per car. You can purchase your parking pass here.

Here’s a list of other parking options available to fans on Saturday:

  • Station Square — $7 before 4 p.m. and $15 after 4 p.m.
  • Manor Garage — Find information here
  • Carnegie Science Center — $75 and cash-only on game days
  • Convention Center Garage — Find information here
  • 1st Ave. Garage, Mellon Garage, Oxford Garage, Nova Place Garage

Just don’t expect a Beaver Stadium tailgating scene on Saturday.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

