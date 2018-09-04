PSU news by
Miles Sanders Appears On Cover Of Sports Illustrated

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/4/18 10:35 am

Penn State football made its second appearance on a Sports Illustrated cover in as many seasons this week following its overtime victory over Appalachian State.

Miles Sanders’ game-winning touchdown in overtime is featured on the cover, which features the caption “IT’S LIT!”

The accompanying story focuses on Trace McSorley’s pivotal role in the game-tying drive in regulation and the game-winning sequence of events in overtime, including Sanders’ touchdown and Amani Oruwariye’s interception in the end zone.

Sanders made the cover following his first game as the Nittany Lions’ featured tailback; he rushed for 91 yards and two scores in Penn State’s 45-38 victory over Appalachian State.

Prior to this week’s cover, Saquon Barkley made two appearances on the front of the prestigious magazine. He was on the cover as part of the magazine’s pre-NFL Draft coverage in April and featured on a commemorative cover ahead of last season’s matchup with Ohio State.

This week’s cover adds to a long list of past Penn State covers in the magazine’s history. Miles Sanders joins a select list of Nittany Lions to appear on the cover that includes Barkley, legendary linebacker LaVar Arrington, and Joe Paterno, who made three appearances on the cover during his tenure in Happy Valley.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

More by Mikey

Penn State’s Post-Appalachian State Report Card

Penn State’s quarterbacks and running backs looked excellent, while the secondary struggled through Saturday’s thrilling victory over Appalachian State.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Will Not Shut Out Media Ahead Of Penn State Matchup

Miles Sanders Impresses In First Game As Starting Tailback

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Wake Forest 1-0

Bayley Feist scored the game-winning goal in the 13th minute, while Wake Forest goalkeeper Nonie Frishette made a career-high 12 saves.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Temple

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Student Life

CPA Broadway Tour Tickets On Sale Wednesday For Students

Penn State students can receive an extra 15 percent discount on touring Broadway musicals coming to Eisenhower Auditorium this year.

Professional Attire Closet Now Open For Students In Need Of Suits

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Gameday Observations: Appalachian State

Live from the Beaver Stadium student section, here’s everything you won’t find in game recaps or box scores. What won’t you find in the student section? Shakers.

Why Are Penn State Student Tickets For The Pitt Game So Expensive? We Don’t Know

The football gods seem to want Penn State students to spend a whole lot to see the Pitt game.

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Did anyone seriously draft Hack? Please let us know.

