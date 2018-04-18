PSU news by
Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

By Elissa Hill
4/18/18 10:42 am

Golden boy Saquon Barkley hasn’t stopped making headlines since he arrived at Penn State as a wide-eyed freshman with his nose to the grindstone. Humble as ever, he’s now front, center, and shirtless on one of Sports Illustrated‘s NFL Draft preview covers.

Barkley said he wanted his cover story to be about his future, not his past. He’s out to become the new face of the NFL, after all. The story also mentions he doesn’t mind all the interviews and three-hour photo shoots.

We’re not complaining either when it leads to all this:

We learned before the Rose Bowl last year that the thirst for Penn State football players is real.

Comparatively, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was captured showing off his dad bod, chest hair and all.

Unfortunately, we can’t see whether he’s wearing white New Balances. But it seems like a safe bet.

Sports Illustrated TV will also release a segment leading up to the draft about how Barkley became the “perfect prospect.” Here’s the teaser:

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

