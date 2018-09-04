No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Drops OT Decision To No. 4 Princeton 2-1

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to No. 4 Princeton (2-1, 0-0 Ivy League) in overtime on Tuesday night.

Princeton dominated most of the game, finishing with a a 21-5 advantage in shots. A great defensive effort from Penn State kept things close.

Senior forward Moira Putsch scored the Nittany Lions’ lone goal, and senior goalkeeper Jenny Rizzo made nine saves in the defeat.

How It Happened

Tonight’s game got off to a rough start for the Nittany Lions, as they conceded their first goal of the season after just 51 seconds.

Princeton kept up the pressure, getting into Penn State’s zone and peppering Jenny Rizzo’s shots with shots. The Nittany Lions couldn’t generate any high-quality scoring chances off of three penalty corners as they were outplayed for most of the first half.

The Tigers continued to dominate as the first half ticked away. Princeton spent a lot of time in the Nittany Lions end, but a solid defense and excellent goalkeeping from Jenny Rizzo kept the Tigers at bay.

Mary Nell Smith had a chance to equalize in the first half, but she barely missed the net after a crafty pass gave her an open net and a chance to level the score. The first half ended with Princeton leading by a goal and holding a 9-3 advantage in shots.

Penn State started the second half under siege. Two straight penalty corners for Princeton made the game a nail biter early on, but more great defense prevented the Tigers from doubling their lead.

With a counter attack building, Penn State was able to put several shots on Princeton’s goal, eventually cashing in with a rebound goal from Moira Putsch in the 39th minute.

The Tigers eventually overtook Penn State in penalty corners with three straight around the 63rd minute. Princeton kept the corners coming with 12 in the second half alone, but a phenomenal effort from Penn State’s defense and goalkeeper saw the game tied as the match headed to overtime.

The first overtime period was relatively quiet, as both teams failed to generate a shot on goal. The second was poised to end without a goal before a misplaced shot rolled its way into the net for Princeton.

Annabeth Donovan’s tally in the third minute of the second overtime period gave the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season.

Player of the Match

Moira Putsch | Senior | Forward

The forward, despite some shaky corners, scored the Nittany Lions’ only goal and was an overall force on the offensive end.

What’s Next?

Penn State continues its early season homestand against Kent State on Friday, September 7 at 4 p.m.

