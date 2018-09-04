Professional Attire Closet Now Open For Students In Need Of Suits

For those in need of something to wear to Penn State’s upcoming Fall Career Days, the Professional Attire closet is now open and providing suits to students in need through Friday, September 7.

The closet is located in the Bank of America Career Services Center next to the Eisenhower Parking Deck, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. All you need is your student ID card and you can strut your stuff out the door in a freshly dry-cleaned suit.

Those with professional outfits to donate to the closet are also encouraged to drop them off at locations in the Career Services Center, the Hintz Alumni Center, and the Business Building lobby.

Fall Career Days will once again take over the Bryce Jordan Center (and probably the rest of campus, too) from Tuesday, September 11 to Friday, September 14. With a suit from the Professional Clothing Closet, you’ll be dressed to impress and ready for success.

