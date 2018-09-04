PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Professional Attire Closet Now Open For Students In Need Of Suits

By Matt Paolizzi
9/4/18 7:11 am

For those in need of something to wear to Penn State’s upcoming Fall Career Days, the Professional Attire closet is now open and providing suits to students in need through Friday, September 7.

The closet is located in the Bank of America Career Services Center next to the Eisenhower Parking Deck, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. All you need is your student ID card and you can strut your stuff out the door in a freshly dry-cleaned suit.

Those with professional outfits to donate to the closet are also encouraged to drop them off at locations in the Career Services Center, the Hintz Alumni Center, and the Business Building lobby.

Fall Career Days will once again take over the Bryce Jordan Center (and probably the rest of campus, too) from Tuesday, September 11 to Friday, September 14. With a suit from the Professional Clothing Closet, you’ll be dressed to impress and ready for success.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi

Matt is a freshman majoring in Secondary Education, hoping to minor in philosophy, and is from the fabled land of "just outside Philly." He'll gladly talk your ear off about anything from Picasso to Wu-Tang Clan and lives and dies by Philly sports. Send him seething rants and death threats at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Matt

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Gini Bramley’s early goal stood as the winner as the Nittany Lions opened their 2018 campaign with a top-ten victory.

Joey Bada$$ Lights Up HUB Lawn For SPA’s Nittany Block Party

Penn State Hoops Gets Iced Up For NIT Title

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Wake Forest 1-0

Bayley Feist scored the game-winning goal in the 13th minute, while Wake Forest goalkeeper Nonie Frishette made a career-high 12 saves.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Temple

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Student Life

CPA Broadway Tour Tickets On Sale Wednesday For Students

Penn State students can receive an extra 15 percent discount on touring Broadway musicals coming to Eisenhower Auditorium this year.

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Onward State’s Official Senior Bucket List: Beaver Stadium Edition

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Gameday Observations: Appalachian State

Live from the Beaver Stadium student section, here’s everything you won’t find in game recaps or box scores. What won’t you find in the student section? Shakers.

Why Are Penn State Student Tickets For The Pitt Game So Expensive? We Don’t Know

The football gods seem to want Penn State students to spend a whole lot to see the Pitt game.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Did anyone seriously draft Hack? Please let us know.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend