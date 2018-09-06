SPA Bringing Alternative Pop Band COIN To Heritage Hall

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced Thursday that pop band COIN will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27 in Heritage Hall in the HUB. The concert will be free for students.

The up-and-coming pop rock quartet formed in 2012 while members Chase Lawrence, Joe Mammel, Zachary Dyke, and Ryan Winnen were attending Belmont University in Nashville. COIN signed for Columbia records the following year, and released its self-titled debut album, which included the single “Run,” in 2015.

Since then, the group has released a second album — “How Will You Know If You Never Try” — and the single “Growing Pains.”

Students must bring a valid Penn State University Park ID to the concert to be admitted.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)