Home » Entertainment

SPA Bringing Alternative Pop Band COIN To Heritage Hall

SPA
By Jim Davidson
9/6/18 6:00 pm

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced Thursday that pop band COIN will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 27 in Heritage Hall in the HUB. The concert will be free for students.

The up-and-coming pop rock quartet formed in 2012 while members Chase Lawrence, Joe Mammel, Zachary Dyke, and Ryan Winnen were attending Belmont University in Nashville. COIN signed for Columbia records the following year, and released its self-titled debut album, which included the single “Run,” in 2015.

Since then, the group has released a second album — “How Will You Know If You Never Try” — and the single “Growing Pains.” 

Students must bring a valid Penn State University Park ID to the concert to be admitted. 

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

