Home » Football

Gameday Coverage: No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/8/18 4:09 am

No. 13 Penn State football will face off against Pitt for the 99th time in program history on Saturday evening.

The Nittany Lions nearly dropped their first game of the season, but escaped Beaver Stadium with a 45-38 victory over Appalachian State. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know for Saturday’s contest at Heinz Field.

Television

Saturday’s game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, former Nittany Lion quarterback Todd Blackledge, and Holly Rowe will call the game as part of the national broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Rain is expected to fall on Heinz Field in Pittsburgh when Saturday’s game kicks off at 8 p.m., but it should let up by 10 p.m. Temperatures will stay in the high 50s and low 60s throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State and Pitt last met at Beaver Stadium in 2017, a meeting that ended in a 33-14 victory for the Nittany Lions. Saquon Barkley totaled 183 all-purpose yards in the game, helping his team to its first victory over the Panthers since 1999. Penn State leads the all-time series 51-43-4.

Injuries

Defensive end Shane Simmons and wide receiver Justin Shorter were once again left off of the team’s depth chart this week due to undisclosed injuries picked up during training camp. There is no timetable for either player’s return.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game; you can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

