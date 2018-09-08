Gameday Coverage: No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt

No. 13 Penn State football will face off against Pitt for the 99th time in program history on Saturday evening.

The Nittany Lions nearly dropped their first game of the season, but escaped Beaver Stadium with a 45-38 victory over Appalachian State. Here’s all the media and miscellaneous information you need to know for Saturday’s contest at Heinz Field.

Television

Saturday’s game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, former Nittany Lion quarterback Todd Blackledge, and Holly Rowe will call the game as part of the national broadcast.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Rain is expected to fall on Heinz Field in Pittsburgh when Saturday’s game kicks off at 8 p.m., but it should let up by 10 p.m. Temperatures will stay in the high 50s and low 60s throughout the game, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State and Pitt last met at Beaver Stadium in 2017, a meeting that ended in a 33-14 victory for the Nittany Lions. Saquon Barkley totaled 183 all-purpose yards in the game, helping his team to its first victory over the Panthers since 1999. Penn State leads the all-time series 51-43-4.

Injuries

Defensive end Shane Simmons and wide receiver Justin Shorter were once again left off of the team’s depth chart this week due to undisclosed injuries picked up during training camp. There is no timetable for either player’s return.

Media Coverage

