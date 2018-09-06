PSU news by
Places More Crowded Than Pitt’s Home Games

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Fiset
9/6/18 9:57 am

Every home game at Pitt is a Yellow Out. Even though Pat Narduzzi doesn’t religiously call for the single-color theme like someone we know, the overwhelming wall of bright yellow is a mainstay at Heinz Field. This isn’t because of uniformly dressed fans, but rather, it is comprised of Heinz Field’s signature yellow seats, which seem to always be empty.

Since Pitt Athletics can’t give away enough tickets to fill its stadium for any game not against Penn State, we came up with a list of places that are definitely 100 percent more crowded than a Pitt football game at Heinz Field.

100 Thomas at 8 a.m.

Much like Heinz Field, 100 Thomas has way more seats than students who actually show up. At least we don’t have to worry about finding an open spot!

The Stacks at night

Even the absolute eeriest location on campus is buzzing compared to a Pitt game. Honestly, we’d rather risk getting murdered to read a book than attend one of those snooze-fests on a Saturday. The energy in the stacks is electric compared to Heinz Field during Pitt games.

The HUB steps at 5:30 p.m.

That High School Musical dance number would have been pretty pathetic if it was this empty — then again, it’d still be more impressive than a Pitt home crowd.

The HUB Starbucks line at its shortest

No, this isn’t photoshopped, and neither are photos of Heinz Field during home games. It’s really that empty.

THON after THON ends

Compared to Pitt’s home game attendance, post-THON looks like actual THON. 

The Willard plaza after the preacher leaves

Gary may have called it a day, but the Willard plaza is still more lit than Pitt.

What did we miss? Let us know in the comments what places have made you feel more claustrophobic than attending a Pitt game!

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a junior majoring in Economics. He, like many others, is from right outside of Philly, and by right outside of Philly, he means Pittsburgh. His only source of pride is being a lifetime Costco Executive Member. You can call him, beep him if you wanna reach him at [email protected], or follow him on Twitter @antnyfst.

