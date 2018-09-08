PSU news by
‘#JoeKnew’ Snapchat Filter Created For Penn State-Pitt Matchup

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Derek Bannister
9/8/18 7:05 pm

The popular social media app Snapchat approved a geofilter that shows Joe Paterno and had the text “#JoeKnew” for the primetime matchup between Penn State and Pitt at Heinz Field. Here’s a look at the filter:

For those unfamiliar with how Snapchat works, the filter is only active around Heinz Field and was not created by someone that works for the social media giant.

It’s probably not surprising that Pitt fans created such a filter. The surprising aspect is that it got through Snapchat’s approval process. You can read about the Snapchat filter approval process here

On the “Community Filter FAQ” section of Snapchat’s website, the company states that filters may not be approved due to unoriginal content, a lack of relevancy, insufficient descriptions, incorrect formatting, and so on. 

Apparently, this filter was original enough (not to mention generally acceptable enough) for approval. Huh.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a senior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

