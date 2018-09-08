Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Stanford

No. 5 Penn State women’s volleyball lost to No. 4 Stanford in straight sets Friday night at Maples Pavilion.

In a showdown between seven-time national champions, the Cardinal prevailed 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 over Russ Rose’s Nittany Lions.

How It Happened

Senior outside hitter Nia Reed paced Penn State’s offense with six kills in the first set, but Stanford (5-1) pulled away thanks to a kill from Kathryn Plummer, last year’s AVCA national player of the year, and a service ace from Jenna Gray. Plummer led all hitters with 15 kills.



Not only did Gray earn first-team All-American honors as a setter last season, but she’s also a two-time All-American javelin thrower for the Cardinal, finishing second at the NCAA outdoor championships in June with a heave of 57.29 meters.

Reed tied her career high with 14 kills in the loss, while junior libero Kendall White tallied a match-high 19 digs. Taylor Leath nearly notched a double-double with 10 kills and nine digs. It was a rather tough night offensively for the Nittany Lions, who hit .193 as a team compared to Stanford’s .294 clip.



Player of the Match

Jenna Gray | Setter

The Shawnee, KS, native dished out a match-high 40 assists and added six digs, three kills, three blocks, and a service ace.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (5-1) will wrap up the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge Saturday at 5 p.m. when they face No. 18 Oregon at Maples Pavilion.

