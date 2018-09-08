Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Oregon

No. 5 Penn State women’s volleyball swept No. 18 Oregon 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-19) Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA.

Freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord set a new career high with 16 kills against the Ducks, who upset No. 1 Minnesota Friday night.

How It Happened

Hord was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, and it’s easy to see why the 6-foot-4 freshman was so highly touted. She’s already earned a starting spot in Russ Rose’s lineup, joining classmates Jonni Parker and Serena Gray, who combined for 10 kills in the victory.

Hord’s .556 hitting percentage was far and away the best mark of the match for either team. Redshirt senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher has been a big reason for Penn State’s success in the early going of this season. She finished with a season-high 37 assists, nine digs, four blocks, and a kill.



Senior outside hitters Nia Reed and Taylor Leath provided some additional offense for the Nittany Lions, recording nine and seven kills, respectively. Junior libero Kendall White has been outstanding the past few matches, and she again led the way defensively with a match-high 18 digs.



Player of the Match

Kaitlyn Hord | Middle blocker

The Lexington, KY, native had seven blocks and two digs on top of her match-high 16 kills.



What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (6-1) head to Washington, D.C., Friday for a 7 p.m. match at Howard.



