PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Oregon

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
9/8/18 7:15 pm

No. 5 Penn State women’s volleyball swept No. 18 Oregon 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-19) Saturday afternoon at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA.

Freshman middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord set a new career high with 16 kills against the Ducks, who upset No. 1 Minnesota Friday night.

How It Happened

Hord was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, and it’s easy to see why the 6-foot-4 freshman was so highly touted. She’s already earned a starting spot in Russ Rose’s lineup, joining classmates Jonni Parker and Serena Gray, who combined for 10 kills in the victory.

Hord’s .556 hitting percentage was far and away the best mark of the match for either team. Redshirt senior setter Bryanna Weiskircher has been a big reason for Penn State’s success in the early going of this season. She finished with a season-high 37 assists, nine digs, four blocks, and a kill.

Senior outside hitters Nia Reed and Taylor Leath provided some additional offense for the Nittany Lions, recording nine and seven kills, respectively. Junior libero Kendall White has been outstanding the past few matches, and she again led the way defensively with a match-high 18 digs.

Player of the Match

Kaitlyn Hord | Middle blocker

The Lexington, KY, native had seven blocks and two digs on top of her match-high 16 kills.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (6-1) head to Washington, D.C., Friday for a 7 p.m. match at Howard.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Stanford

In a showdown between seven-time national champions, Stanford swept the Nittany Lions 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 in Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge action.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Syracuse 4-0

Kim Dubs Brings Swiss Flair To Penn State Women’s Soccer

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Men’s Soccer Falls To No. 15 Villanova 2-1

The Nittany Lions suffered their fourth defeat of the season Saturday, dropping a rescheduled away match to Villanova 2-1.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Stanford

Penn State Hockey Commit Will Cuylle Signs With OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, Forfeits NCAA Eligibility

No. 5 Penn State Field Hockey Thumps Kent State 8-0

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Syracuse 4-0

Student Life

Along The Way: Road Tripping From Happy Valley To The Steel City

I’m grasping at straws here, people.

NRT Presents: The Breakfast Club

UPUA Discusses Delay In Adding Multicultural Caucus Seats To Assembly

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Gameday Coverage: No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt

No. 13 Penn State (1-0) will face off with Pitt for the 99th time in program history on Saturday night.

Staff Predictions: No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt

Our staff is confident that the Nittany Lions will leave Heinz Field with a victory over the Panthers.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Three Rivers In Three Days: Things To Do In Pittsburgh

This weekend’s Penn State-Pitt football game is the perfect excuse for a weekend getaway in Pittsburgh.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend