Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In AP Top 25

Penn State football came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll following its 51-6 demolition of Pitt at Heinz Field.

The Nittany Lions’ dominant away performance helped them move up two spots from last week’s ranking of No. 13. Penn State fell three spots from a top-ten preseason ranking in the poll following a close call against Appalachian State. The team leapfrogged LSU and Virginia Tech on the way to its new No. 11 ranking.

Additionally, Penn State stayed at No. 10 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll, marking its third consecutive week in the top ten of that poll.

No. 11 Penn State (2-0) will take on Kent State at Beaver Stadium this weekend. A noon kickoff is scheduled for Saturday’s game.

