Home » Football

Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In AP Top 25

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/9/18 2:00 pm

Penn State football came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll following its 51-6 demolition of Pitt at Heinz Field.

The Nittany Lions’ dominant away performance helped them move up two spots from last week’s ranking of No. 13. Penn State fell three spots from a top-ten preseason ranking in the poll following a close call against Appalachian State. The team leapfrogged LSU and Virginia Tech on the way to its new No. 11 ranking.

Additionally, Penn State stayed at No. 10 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll, marking its third consecutive week in the top ten of that poll.

No. 11 Penn State (2-0) will take on Kent State at Beaver Stadium this weekend. A noon kickoff is scheduled for Saturday’s game.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Five Observations From Penn State’s Win Over Pitt

KJ Hamler proved he’s the spark plug Penn State needed, while Will Fries solidified himself as the team’s starting right tackle in a 51-6 win.

