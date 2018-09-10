Sean Clifford Is Arguably The Greatest Quarterback Of All Time

Sean Clifford has taken one snap in college, but he certainly made the most of it.

Clifford, who was a blue-chip prospect out of Cincinnati and the first commit in Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class, got his first game action on Saturday night against Pitt in the dwindling moments of a 51-6 blowout. The 6’2″ redshirt freshman made an immediate impression:

QB @seancliff14: First Career Pass Attempt = First Career TD Pass. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/hoW4mzcSnk — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 9, 2018

With that 34-yard touchdown pass, Clifford became the greatest quarterback in college football history.

The young quarterback’s passer rating, which takes into account attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and interceptions, is astronomical. According to ESPN, Clifford’s passer rating sits at 715.6. To put that number in perspective, Baker Mayfield put up a passer rating of 196.4 in his 2017 Heisman season.

That’s not to mention his perfect 100 percent completion rate in the passing game, which can’t be touched by the competition.

Does this mean that Clifford is more than three times better than Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft? I don’t see why not. The numbers don’t lie and it’s hard to imagine any quarterback making a bigger statement their first time entering a game.

Clifford dwarfs the passer ratings of other quarterbacks around the nation like Tua Tagovailoa (237.2), Will Grier (229.4), and Dwayne Haskins (218). Those numbers were enough to convince Matty Fresh, the man behind the famous Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley songs, to commit to a Sean Clifford song.

Sean clifford song 2019 confirmed — matty fresh (@mattyfreshtunes) September 9, 2018

The haters and losers will point to a lack of pass attempts and general play time as a sign that Clifford isn’t the most effective quarterback to have ever walked the earth. If they can point me to a quarterback who’s done more with a single snap, I’ll believe them.

