Home » Student Life

Penn State ALPFA To Host ‘Masquerade’ Networking Dinner

Sam Panko | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
9/11/18 7:16 am

Penn State’s Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) chapter will host a masquerade-style dinner and networking event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12 in the Business Building.

Although there won’t actually be any masks (sigh), recruiters from companies like Goldman Sachs, PepsiCo, and Johnson & Johnson won’t identify what company they’re representing during three rounds of discussion.

Following the dinner, recruiters will reveal their status and head over to their network tables. Students can then reconnect with recruiters and share their resumes and contact information from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ALPFA recommends an attire along the lines of “dress to (professionally) impress” (read: business professional).

The event is $10 to attend, which covers both the dinner and a raffle ticket. You can register for the event until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11 here.

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

