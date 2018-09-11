Penn State ALPFA To Host ‘Masquerade’ Networking Dinner

Penn State’s Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) chapter will host a masquerade-style dinner and networking event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12 in the Business Building.

Although there won’t actually be any masks (sigh), recruiters from companies like Goldman Sachs, PepsiCo, and Johnson & Johnson won’t identify what company they’re representing during three rounds of discussion.

Following the dinner, recruiters will reveal their status and head over to their network tables. Students can then reconnect with recruiters and share their resumes and contact information from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ALPFA recommends an attire along the lines of “dress to (professionally) impress” (read: business professional).

The event is $10 to attend, which covers both the dinner and a raffle ticket. You can register for the event until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11 here.

